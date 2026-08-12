‘We just want to hold you again,’ says mom of missing girl in Saskatchewan

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Saskatchewan police are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of missing 14-year-old girl Peyton Flett to contact authorities.

The Prince Albert Police Service said Flett was last seen between June 16 and 17 in the Marquis Road and Central Avenue area, as well as around the John Diefenbaker School, in a renewed request for information at a news conference Wednesday.

Police said Flett is five feet three inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager was wearing a dark hoodie with blue Christmas pyjama pants and a black fanny pack the last time she was seen. She was reported missing June 30, according to police.

“Our priority is to find Peyton and to bring her home to her family,” Prince Albert police Insp. Lisa Simonson told reporters. Simonson is in charge of the criminal investigations division at the Prince Albert Police Service.

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“Someone knows what happened to Peyton and we need help finding her.”

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Flett’s mother said she hopes to find her daughter ahead of her 15th birthday on Aug. 19.

“She should be at home with us celebrating her birthday,” Danica Moore, the mother of the missing teen, said at Wednesday’s news conference.

“Instead, there’s an empty space where she would sit, and our family is [in a] living nightmare.”

Moore said the family has been looking for Flett “every hour of the day” since she went missing in mid-June.

“I’m here today begging as a parent, please help us bring Peyton home,” she continued.

Flett’s mother is urging residents to stay vigilant and be on the lookout for her daughter. She also asked people in Prince Albert to check their surveillance footage, including dashcam and doorbell cameras, in the days since the girl was last seen.

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“Peyton, if you can hear me, we love you more than life itself. We miss you so much, it hurts to breathe. You are not in any trouble. We just need to hear your voice. We just need to know you are safe,” Moore said.

“We just want to hold you again. We want to celebrate you turning 15. Our only wish for her birthday is to have her home safe.”

Information on Flett’s disappearance should be forwarded to Prince Albert police or the Prince Albert Grand Council, police said.