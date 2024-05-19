Menu

Canada

3 people dead, 5 injured after serious boat collision north of Kingston, Ont.

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 19, 2024 11:37 am
1 min read
Officials say the crash was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. File photo of OPP vessel.
Officials say the crash was reported just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. File photo of OPP vessel. OPP / Twitter
Three people are dead and five others are injured following a boat collision on Bobs Lake, just north of Kingston, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Bucks Bay area of the lake.

The boats are being described as an open-bow fishing-style boat and a speed boat, officers said.

Several OPP units, including the emergency response teams and canine units, were dispatched to the scene of the crash.

Police and firefighters had boats in the water to search for and recover victims.

Three people, including two women in their early 20s and a man in his early 20s, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Emergency responders said five other people, ranging in age from 21 to 44, were transported to a hospital in Kingston.

One person was air-lifted from the scene due to the severity of their injuries, emergency officials said.

“Frontenac OPP continues to investigate the collision, with assistance from an OPP Collision Reconstructionist and members of the Technical Collision Investigation Team, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner,” officials said in a release Sunday.

No details about the circumstances leading to the crash have been released at this time.

