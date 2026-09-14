Lady Gaga welcomes first baby with fiancé Michael Polansky: reports

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Pop star Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky have welcomed their first baby together, according to multiple U.S. reports.

The 40-year-old singer and Polansky welcomed the baby earlier this year, according to People, Entertainment Weekly and Page Six.

Additional details about the baby’s name and date of birth are currently not known.

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Global News has reached out to Lady Gaga’s representative for further comment, but has not received a response.

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The Poker Face singer and Polansky were spotted out for the first time as a family of three last week in northern California.

Lady Gaga was seen wearing an oversized coat with a baby wrap across her chest, keeping her baby close as the family walked down the street.

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The Bad Romance singer was first linked to Polansky in 2020 when the couple was spotted together in public at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. About a month later, Gaga made the news Instagram official and shared a photo of the pair cozied up together on a boat.

She confirmed the news of her engagement to Polansky while in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, when she introduced her longtime partner as her “fiancé.”

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Gaga and Polansky attended an Olympic swimming event where they met with the then-French prime minister Gabriel Attal.

The interaction was recorded and shared to Attal’s social media. In the footage, Gaga can be heard introducing Polansky to the politician as “my fiancé.”

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original – Gabriel Attal

Gaga has spoke openly about her thoughts on motherhood.

In 2025, she told Stephen Colbert that she would like to do “many things,” including becoming a mom.

“All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope,” she said at the time.

She also spoke about her excitement over motherhood during an interview with the New York Times in March 2025.

“The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing,” she said. “So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most. If our children only understand Mommy’s job, that’s a very narrow view of life.”

“There’s so much in the world, and I want them to be able to choose for themselves who they want to be. I’m also kind of at war with myself sometimes as I get ready to, hopefully, become a mom soon,” Lady Gaga continued. “Like, today is wonderful, but the whole day has revolved around me. There’s an incredible amount of narcissism in this. How do I live a life where I’m passionate about my art while also making more space for other things?”