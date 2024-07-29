Lady Gaga engaged to Michael Polansky, introduces him as ‘fiancé’

Send this page to someone via email

While in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, superstar Lady Gaga appeared to confirm news of her engagement to entrepreneur Michael Polansky when she introduced her longtime partner as her “fiancé.”

On Sunday, Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) and Polansky attended an Olympic swimming event where they met with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

The interaction was recorded and shared to the Prime Minister’s social media. In the footage, Gaga can be heard introducing Polansky to the politician as “my fiancé.”

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original – Gabriel Attal

Gaga, 38, has not publicly confirmed news of her engagement to Polansky.

She was first linked to Polansky in 2020 when the couple was spotted together in public at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. About a month later, Gaga made the news Instagram official and shared a photo of the pair cozied up together on a boat.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaga has been in Paris for her performance at the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on Friday, where she sang Mon Truc en Plume alongside the River Seine.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The campy performance was pre-recorded, but saw Gaga sing in French with a troop of dancers carrying dramatic pink feather plumes.

On Instagram, Gaga said she feels “completely grateful” for the offer to perform at the opening ceremony.

“I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song — a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre,” she wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday night, the musician even delighted fans when she appeared outside her hotel in Paris to play a snippet of her upcoming album for eagerly awaiting admirers.

While standing in the sunroof of her limousine, Gaga played an electronic beat from her laptop. The teaser was under 30 seconds long, but fans cheered and shouted throughout.

[HD VIDEO AND AUDIO] Lady Gaga plays two snippets from #LG7 in Paris. pic.twitter.com/a7Rt72VJva — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) July 28, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Gaga then played a second teaser for the crowd, which appeared to include the lyric, “I’ve become what was holding me.”

The album, currently known only as LG7 among fans, will be Gaga’s first solo record since 2020’s Chromatica. The Born This Way singer rarely shares details of her personal life and relationships with the public. However, in 2021, Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter that her “dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

Polansky, a Harvard University graduate, is a philanthropist and co-creator of the Parker Foundation, an organization that supports projects in the life sciences, global public health, civic engagements and the arts.

Gaga was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, though the couple called off their engagement in 2019. She was earlier engaged to Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kinney.