Winnipeg to open spring, summer Leisure Guide registration on March 18

If you’re hoping to register for spring and summer activities, Winnipeg’s latest Leisure Guide is now available on the city’s website.

Registration for Winnipeggers — with the exception of summer swimming lessons — begins at 8 a.m. March 18, with March 20 as the first day for people outside city limits to sign up.

To register, you can fill out a form at the city’s lesiureONLINE website or call 311. The city will also have a registration centre set up at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex from 8 a.m.-noon on the 18th, plus at the city’s Community Services department on Main Street, Access St. Boniface on Goulet Street, or any city-owned indoor pool.