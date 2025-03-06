Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg to open spring, summer Leisure Guide registration on March 18

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 2:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tips for Winnipeg spring and summer leisure guide registration'
Tips for Winnipeg spring and summer leisure guide registration
RELATED: "Try to log in today, or before 8 a.m. tomorrow to make sure your account is all ready to go." City of Winnipeg spring and summer leisure guide registration kicks off tomorrow morning! Customer support coordinator Jason Sachvie shares some tips for Winnipeggers wanting to sign up – Mar 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

If you’re hoping to register for spring and summer activities, Winnipeg’s latest Leisure Guide is now available on the city’s website.

Registration for Winnipeggers — with the exception of summer swimming lessons — begins at 8 a.m. March 18, with March 20 as the first day for people outside city limits to sign up.

To register, you can fill out a form at the city’s lesiureONLINE website or call 311. The city will also have a registration centre set up at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex from 8 a.m.-noon on the 18th, plus at the city’s Community Services department on Main Street, Access St. Boniface on Goulet Street, or any city-owned indoor pool.

Click to play video: 'Spring leisure guide registration'
Spring leisure guide registration
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices