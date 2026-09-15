Perez Hilton enters treatment program 1 month after hospitalization

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Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has entered a residential treatment program nearly five weeks after a concerning TikTok livestream, in which he appeared to harm himself.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office previously told Global News that Hilton was hospitalized on Aug. 4 and was receiving “medical attention” following the livestream.

In an update shared on his website, Hilton’s family said that after weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for his physical injuries, Hilton has “entered a residential treatment program where he can focus fully on his mental health and recovery.”

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“This was an important next step, but there’s still a long road ahead. Perez is expected to remain in residential treatment for several more weeks, potentially longer, depending on what his treatment team believes is best for his recovery. He still does not have access to his phone or laptop, and his contact with family and friends remains limited so that he can focus fully on getting better,” his family added in the update.

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Hilton’s family also addressed “several false reports claiming to describe Perez’s current physical and mental condition.”

“To be clear, Perez has not lost ten years of his memory, does not believe it’s 2016, and is not confused about where he is. He is lucid and communicates clearly with his family,” the statement continued. “He does not have stitches and is not covered in gauze. And no, he has not asked anyone to bring Katy Perry to see him or mentioned her. No family member, and no one authorized to speak on Perez’s behalf, provided these false claims.”

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The update said that Hilton’s three children “remain together, safe, and doing well in the care of their grandmother, who has stepped in to care for them full-time during this unexpected chapter.”

“Our family’s priority continues to be giving them as much stability, routine, and ‘normalcy’ as possible while their dad focuses on his recovery. We are incredibly grateful for everything their grandmother is doing for them,” Hilton’s family added.

Hilton’s family also said they are incredibly grateful for the continued outpouring of love and well wishes but wanted to remind people that the Miami-based internet personality is “a real human being behind the name.”

“Mario is a father of three, a son, a brother, and a friend who reached a point where he was struggling so deeply that he thought the people he loved would somehow be better off without him,” the statement added. “Perez has spent years acknowledging, apologizing for, and genuinely trying to grow from the things he said and did earlier in his career.”

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“The internet has a way of preserving old versions of people, even when the person behind them has changed. No one has to forget his past or accept his apologies. But we hope we can all agree that celebrating someone’s suicide attempt crosses a line,” the family wrote.

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Hilton’s family said that his job now is “to focus on getting healthy.”

“We know recovery will take time, but there has been progress. Perez is alive, he’s getting help, and he’s surrounded by people who want to see him healthy and happy again,” the statement concluded.

On Aug. 8, Hilton’s family said he was in “serious but stable” condition at a Florida hospital.

“We want to confirm that Perez remains hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act. His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care. He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements,” the post said.

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Florida’s Baker Act is a state law that allows authorities to hold someone involuntarily for a period of time if they pose a threat of harm to themselves or others.

His team said the only statements regarding Hilton that should be considered credible and authorized are those directly published to his website, PerezHilton.com.

A U.S. spokesperson for TikTok previously told Global News that Hilton’s livestream was flagged and routed to the content moderation team for review within minutes.

The spokesperson said Hilton’s social media account has been banned from the platform following the livestream because content of this nature violates TikTok’s community guidelines.

The spokesperson also noted that TikTok alerted law enforcement to help get Hilton support.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.



Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.