Carney says Cleveland-Cliffs making ‘mistake’ by not respecting obligations

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14 comments

  1. Ben
    October 29, 2026 at 2:55 pm

    I love Carney and have a relationship with him. I’m educated-grade 9

  2. Anonymous
    October 29, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    @Not Ben 205pm. Busy with Ben in the hotel room?

  3. Ben the Gen Zzz bootlicker
    October 29, 2026 at 2:52 pm

    Ben is a bootlicker who supports Carney. We need to change that and have him support Poilievre.

  4. Benturd AI 1.6
    October 29, 2026 at 2:49 pm

    @Ben. You sound like an uneducated bimbo.

  5. Anonymous
    October 29, 2026 at 2:48 pm

    Again threats and tough talk but doing nothing. How many deadlines have gone passed and this government has done nothing. This is sending out 2 messages come to Canada and be threatened with legal action because you layoff workers because there is no work or get lots of tough talk and threats but nothing will happen. Carney and this government are looking really foolish in the meantime Canadians are losing jobs everywhere but that doesn’t seem to matter.

  6. Benturd AI 1.5
    October 29, 2026 at 2:28 pm

    Welcum to cunada, toilet bowl full of turd

  7. Anonymous
    October 29, 2026 at 2:26 pm

    Trump gonna take a dump down you libturds throat

  8. Anonymous
    October 29, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    How carnholes shriveled weiner taste libscum? Probably good to you dipshats

  9. Ben the Bootlicker
    October 29, 2026 at 2:12 pm

    oooohhhhhhhhhh, im sure they are very intimidated Mr. Carney. Flash those scary teeth and see how respected you are! We are definitely not the laughing stock of the Americas right now.
    After all, Trump was thrilled when carney was elected. A spineless corrupt goon who is easy to manipulate and control.
    Lets see how this one plays out shall we?
    Elbows up!!!

  10. Not Ben
    October 29, 2026 at 2:05 pm

    Anonymous @1:59pm.

    Your such a loser. Maybe it’s best you hide behind being the name anonymous because your a nobody. Although “Anonymous da Loser” has a nice ring to it. You know, to seperate yourself from the other dozen anonymous users. What do you think loser?

  11. canuck
    October 29, 2026 at 2:03 pm

    Trumps gonna take that dump in his own diaper when he looses the mid terms and faces procecution for crimes against humanity HAHA

  12. Northern Nelly
    October 29, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    It appears this is all about politics and little about legal issues.
    As usual, Joly is a lightweight only available for a photoshoot.
    If the government had legal leverage they would use it.
    Instead they are now talking moral obligations.
    Cleveland Cliffs would seem to be on safe legal ground.
    Joly is just posing for domestic audience.

  13. Anonymous
    October 29, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    Trump’s gonna take a dump down carnhole’s throat

  14. Rick McLean
    October 29, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Carney is an authoritarian. This would not be an issue if he got a deal done with the USA.

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Canada

Carney says Cleveland-Cliffs making ‘mistake’ by not respecting obligations

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted October 29, 2026 1:50 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Bring back the jobs and then we’ll meet’: Joly prepared for talks with Stelco representatives'
‘Bring back the jobs and then we’ll meet’: Joly prepared for talks with Stelco representatives
Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said she is prepared to sit down with Stelco’s president, Paul Simon, but not until layoffs of hundreds of employees are recalled. "Bring back the jobs and then we'll meet. I want a plan, I want a timeline... You have commitments toward Canada," Joly said.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Cleveland-Cliffs would be making a “mistake” by not respecting its obligations and commitments, as the U.S.-based owner of Stelco faces potential legal action from the federal government over their laying off of up to 500 Canadian steelworkers.

The comments came at an event in Ottawa when Carney was asked by a reporter if, given what has transpired in recent weeks, the federal government felt it was a mistake to allow Cleveland-Cliffs to acquire Stelco in 2024.

“The mistake here would be Cleveland-Cliffs not respecting the obligations, the commitments that they made in the acquisition,” Carney said in response.

The agreement from 2024, of which only a summary has been shared publicly, includes several legally binding commitments Cleveland-Cliffs and Stelco must maintain, including for employment to be at or above levels measured at the time the agreement was created until 2029.

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When pressed for more on Thursday, Carney declined to comment further because there is now a legal process heading before the courts. He added that he would reserve his comments for “some other time.”

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Click to play video: '‘Bring back the jobs and then we’ll meet’: Joly prepared for talks with Stelco representatives'
‘Bring back the jobs and then we’ll meet’: Joly prepared for talks with Stelco representatives

This comes just hours after Global News obtained a letter, dated Oct. 29, from Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and addressed to Stelco’s president, Paul Simon. In the letter, Joly said she expects a “concrete and credible plan for re-engagement with these workers.”

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While arguing the company has not broken its agreement with the federal government, Cleveland-Cliffs has also argued they “should not be responsible for impacts of external factors beyond their control,” including U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Joly reiterated that Cleveland-Cliffs and its CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, have actively supported the U.S. tariffs and must “face the consequences” they have on the Canadian market.

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Joly said she reviewed an interim compliance report that was provided by Stelco on Oct. 26 but said the report was “far from satisfactory.”

“It does not alter my belief that Stelco and Cleveland-Cliffs are not in compliance with their undertakings under the Investment Canada Act as set out in my October 22 section 39 demand,” she said in the most recent letter.

According to the union representing Stelco’s laid-off workers, about 175 have been let go so far, but an internal memo said that could increase to about 500.

Separately, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves reportedly told The Canadian Press Wednesday that laid off Stelco workers could be recalled by the holidays provided sales of Canadian steel increase.

“It will depend on Canadian customers buying Canadian steel, made by Stelco,” he said in a statement, adding: “If our plan works, my intention is to call back all the 175 workers before Christmas.”

– with files from Global’s Rachel Morgan, Mackenzie Gray and The Canadian Press

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