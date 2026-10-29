Stelco must recall laid off workers ‘immediately,’ Joly says in new letter

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


10 comments

  1. Ben
    October 29, 2026 at 11:01 am

    @Malcolm Amber. My children will be free to support who they want. They will be taught to respect women, because some men commit sexual assault against women. Encouraging boys and men to treat women respectfully and calling it out when they don’t reduces violence against women and teaches respect towards other human beings. No means no. All my gen z male friends feel the same way. You can call me triggered though, I don’t care.

  2. Teddy Alamak
    October 29, 2026 at 11:00 am

    How annoying

    Or what? Pointless losing legal action on the Canadian taxpayers dime to placate useless union workers and unions?

    Joly needs to shut her yap. Or yap more and more and then the US can use southern ontario as their point of military invasion using this as an excuse.

  3. Malcolm Amber
    October 29, 2026 at 10:44 am

    @ Ben
    October 29, 2026 at 10:31 am
    Ben is triggered.
    BIMBO, BIMBO, BIMBO
    What happens if your children support PP and the Cons or even better…Trump and the Republicans?

  4. Pierre Poutine
    October 29, 2026 at 10:41 am

    @Anonymous. 10:39. PP would have probably had a good deal with USA by now instead of going “Elbows Up”. Total fail by Carney so far.

  5. Anonymous
    October 29, 2026 at 10:39 am

    PP would had given up and gave laid off workers white cowboy costumes.

  6. Ben
    October 29, 2026 at 10:31 am

    @Good citizen. Respectfully, I’m more than capable of taking on the world. My intent is to make it a better more respectful place for my children. One that respects women no matter their political persuasion.

  7. Good Citizen
    October 29, 2026 at 10:25 am

    The world is a tough place Ben. There are stronger more harsh words than “Bimbo” . Be brave.

  8. Ben
    October 29, 2026 at 10:16 am

    Glad to see Joly and Carney standing up for Canada. And for the record, calling a woman “bimbo” is misogynist. Forever single men do this.

  9. Jessica A.
    October 29, 2026 at 10:14 am

    Time for Carney to show us a plan on when he will have a deal with the USA. He has no plan. Canada lost 100,000 jobs in August/September and way more to come for October.

  10. Anonymous
    October 29, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Just to be clear: the bimbo is upset because she was taken advantage of and lied to and did not see it coming.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stelco must recall laid off workers ‘immediately,’ Joly says in new letter

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 29, 2026 10:04 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Stelco owner defends cuts, seeks meeting with industry minister Joly'
Stelco owner defends cuts, seeks meeting with industry minister Joly
Stelco owner Cleveland-Cliffs insists it is fully complying with its job commitments at its Canadian steel mills. The U.S.-based owner says foreign imports are hurting operations and wants to cut hundreds of jobs. Now, Canada’s federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is calling on Cleveland-Cliffs to provide a clear plan, and timeline, to restore jobs before she agrees to meet with the CEO. Mackenzie Gray has been following the developments and reports on the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said she is prepared to sit down with Stelco representatives on the basis that the laid off workers are “recalled immediately.”

In a letter dated Oct. 29 obtained by Global News and addressed to Stelco’s president, Paul Simon, Joly said she expects a “concrete and credible plan for re-engagement with these workers.”

Stelco began issuing layoff notices to about 500 employees at the beginning of October following an announcement of its plans to pull back on operations at its Hamilton plant.

The company has said the employees laid off in Hamilton will be offered jobs at their Lake Erie facility but the union representing Stelco workers told Global News only 40 jobs have been offered to the impacted employees.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a letter sent last week, Joly warned Stelco that if they do not reverse the layoffs within 15 days, the federal government will start legal action against the company that could ultimately lead to the parent company Cleveland-Cliffs being forced to divest of the Canadian steel firm.

Story continues below advertisement

Cleveland-Cliffs has maintained its position that one of the reasons for the layoffs is the 50 per cent tariff on aluminum and steel imposed by the U.S., which the company’s leadership has publicly supported.

While arguing the company has not broken its agreement with the federal government, Cleveland-Cliffs has also argued they “should not be responsible for impacts of external factors beyond its control.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Joly said Cleveland-Cliffs and its CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, have actively supported the U.S. tariffs and must “face the consequences” they have on the Canadian market.

“[He] had undertaken the obligation not only to keep 100 per cent of the jobs, he had the obligation to advocate, to champion tariff-free access of Canadian steel to the U.S. He failed to do that,” she said.

Joly said she reviewed an interim compliance report that was provided by Stelco on Oct. 26 but said the report was “far from satisfactory.”

“It does not alter my belief that Stelco and Cleveland-Cliffs are not in compliance with their undertakings under the Investment Canada Act as set out in my October 22 section 39 demand,” she said in the most recent letter.

The industry minister said she expects Stelco and Cleveland-Cliffs to address her demands “fully and directly” and “provide the underlying data, documents and other evidence necessary to support their assertions.”

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Global News’ Mackenzie Gray.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices