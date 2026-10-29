Quebec premier’s boycott of Canada-EU summit turns heads

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The Canada-European Union summit got underway in Montreal Thursday without Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, as his decision to stay away continued to draw criticism amid a dispute with Ottawa over Quebec’s role at the international gathering.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was among the high-profile European leaders in Montreal for the two-day summit, delivering remarks in English as meetings began Thursday.

St-Pierre Plamondon chose not to attend after saying he would not accept being reduced to the role of a “spectator” without the opportunity to speak or negotiate on Quebec’s behalf.

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Instead, the premier sent Quebec’s chief diplomat, Pascal Paradis, to represent the province. Paradis defended the premier’s decision Thursday, saying Quebec’s request to speak at the summit was normal and legitimate.

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Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said the door remained open for St-Pierre Plamondon to attend.

“If he changes his mind and still wants to come, I’ll be happy to welcome him with open arms,” she said.

The premier had been invited to dinner at the head table alongside von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, but demanded an official opportunity to speak.

St-Pierre Plamondon said Wednesday he would not accept Quebec “falling into line” and being marginalized on the international stage.

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“As premier, I will always refuse to see Quebec reduced to the role of spectator when it comes to representing and protecting the economic and political interests of Quebecers,” he wrote.

He also sent a letter to European representatives arguing that the federal government had decided to exclude Quebec from discussions at the summit and questioning whether Quebec would apply any new agreements that are signed.

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Former federal foreign affairs adviser Louis Hamann described the dispute as embarrassing for those involved.

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“It certainly looks over the last few days that we’ve been living through a bad Halloween horror movie,” Hamann said.

He said the disagreement was putting European officials in the middle of a domestic dispute.

“The Europeans, I mean, imagine being in their shoes. I mean they show up here, they land in Montreal, and they’re essentially walking into a family fight,” he said.

Hamann also warned St-Pierre Plamondon’s letter could have longer-lasting consequences. “That letter was pretty spicy,” he said.

“These words are not going to be forgotten easily. They’re not going to be forgotten in Ottawa, and they’re not gonna be forgotten in Brussels either.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney pushed back against the premier’s assertion that Quebec had been excluded, saying there had been four meetings with Quebec officials to discuss the summit.

Carney said he hoped to continue practising what he called co-operative federalism with St-Pierre Plamondon.

“I’ve found that that’s worked in all the other cases, so I’ll continue to practice that and be available to work with Monsieur St-Pierre Plamondon for the interests of Quebec,” Carney said.

Paradis, meanwhile, said he would be at the table to represent Quebec’s interests in discussions with the federal government and European Union.

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The premier had previously said he wrote directly to EU representatives to argue that agreements involving Europe and Quebec must go through the Quebec government, particularly when a summit is being held in the province.

He also invited European representatives to hold a bilateral discussion “in a better context” that would allow Quebec to participate rather than be excluded.

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard has criticized the premier for staying away, arguing a letter to European representatives is no substitute for attending the summit.

“A letter does not replace a presence at the table,” Milliard said Wednesday. “The prime minister says he wants to meet with European leaders, but refuses to take part in the Canada-EU summit being held on our soil.”

Milliard accused St-Pierre Plamondon of passing up an opportunity to defend Quebec’s interests.

“Diplomacy requires building relationships and seizing opportunities to defend our interests. Not sulking because we don’t have a microphone,” he said. “Our partners will be at the table. The premier of Quebec, for his part, will leave his chair empty.”

Milliard added: “I’ll say it again: being absent means being the loser. What a lack of leadership.”

Hamann also questioned what the dispute could mean for St-Pierre Plamondon’s relationship with the federal government in the weeks and months ahead.

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“If he is to react that way, in this case, imagine how he’ll react with all the other things that are coming down the pike,” he said.

The Canada-EU summit continues Friday.

–with files from The Canadian Press