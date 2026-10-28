Unclear whether Quebec premier will attend EU summit in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has refused to confirm whether he will attend the Canada-European Union summit organized by the federal government after accusing Ottawa of muzzling him.

The summit, which aims to strengthen political partnership between Canada and the EU, will be held in Montreal on Thursday and Friday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney reiterated on Wednesday that St-Pierre Plamondon was invited to dinner at the head table, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

But the premier is demanding an official opportunity to speak.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He called on Ottawa today to reverse its decision, while remaining vague about whether he would attend the summit.

On Tuesday, the PQ premier accused the federal government of trying to silence him at the important international meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney stated that the premier had been invited to the dinner but that St-Pierre Plamondon had decided to leave “an empty chair.”

“It’s a good opportunity to have serious conversations and establish relationships with the president of the European Union. I hope he will reconsider,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa Wednesday morning.

St-Pierre Plamondon maintains that it’s “disrespectful” not to give the premier of Quebec a voice at an event taking place in Quebec where Quebec’s economic interests are being negotiated.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” he said in Quebec City.

He cites the Gérin-Lajoie doctrine, which is a Quebec policy stating the province can defend its own areas of jurisdiction and interests on the international stage.

Ruba Ghazal, spokesperson for Québec solidaire, called on all party leaders to demand that Carney allow St-Pierre Plamondon to take the floor at the summit.