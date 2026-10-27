Quebec premier accuses Ottawa of censoring him at EU Summit

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Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is accusing Ottawa of muzzling him at the upcoming Canada-European Union summit in Montreal.

The federal government has assured the premier that he is invited to dinner with EU representatives, but the premier will not speak at the summit taking place Thursday and Friday.

The premier wrote on social media that Ottawa is seeking to impose economic decisions on Quebec without allowing the province a seat at the negotiation table.

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Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said in Ottawa that geopolitics, including the summit, fall under federal jurisdiction.

The Parti Québécois government also says Ottawa denied Quebec’s request to host a reception on the sidelines of the summit, which was submitted by former premier Christine Fréchette in September.

A spokesperson for the party says the EU routinely holds a forum for economic leaders during such summits, which the province could have hosted or co-hosted.

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The PQ insists that there is precedent to include Quebec at the summit, as provincial representatives participated in negotiations for the Canada-European Union Free Trade Agreement.

The tension around the summit comes after St-Pierre Plamondon did not participate in a meeting on Monday between the federal government, provincial premiers and First Nations.

The Quebec premier also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.