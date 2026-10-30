New Music Friday: 15 new releases to help with the time change (if you’re getting one) (30 Oct 2026)

Depending on where you are, the clocks go back one hour at 2 am local time on Sunday. Or maybe they won’t. We’re all going to have to adjust to what provinces are doing now. Meanwhile, New Music Friday has some new releases to help you make it through whatever your clock is doing this weekend. Look at all the big names with albums this week.

Singles

1. Bryan Adams, Lake Ontario (Bad)

Adams has been very political and patriotic of late and hasn’t got any time for any MAGA garbage. Following up the song 51st State is a song that rails at Trump’s mad decision to rename Lake Ontario “Lake America.” Love him for that, but while the lyrics are powerful and important, listen to the music. This is vintage-sounding Adams, something that he might have released as a single in 1984. It’s quite excellent.

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2. High, In Color (Big Loud Rock)

There are a lot of rock bands in Nashville, including In Color, a band that seems posed to make a late-year breakout. Take a listen to this single and ponder if they’re going to be a band we’ll be talking about in 2027.

3. Field Guide, Dance Floor (Guest Room/Symphonic)

Field Guide is actually Dylan MacDonald, an indie rocker from Winnipeg who is ready to release his fourth album, Sometimes a Day Can Last All Night. Watch for it March 12. Yes, we’re already looking that far ahead.

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4. k-os, OK Corral (Spiritual Tech Records)

Nice to see the return of k-os, innit? He hasn’t released a full-length album in more than a decade, but BLackneck [sic] is on the way, thanks to financing by Drake. It’s a seven-track album that was recorded across BC and rural Ontario and promises ” country energy, hip-hop rhythm, and a full string orchestra.” Bob Rock produces one track, too.

5. Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. Crowley (Republic)

The concert film for Back to the Beginning, the final show by Ozzy and Black Sabbath, is now in theatres. Come December 11, the entire soundtrack will be available. This is a taste.

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6. TALK, Goodbye Forever (ArtHaus Media Inc.)

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It’s been a busy week for Ottawa’s TALK. Not only is he a finalist to be Canada’s representative at Eurovision 2026, but he has a new single. He says “Goodbye Forever is a dramatic, over-the-top, operatic inspired self-loathing song and the highest note I’ve ever sung.” If you’ve been following his story of Ozzy Moon, this is his final confession.

Albums

1. The Church, Lacuna (Cooking Vinyl)

The Church have been psych legends in Australia since the early 80s. They are now up to their 28th(!!!) album, and one that features 17 songs. Here’s one.

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2. Clinic, Wild in the Streets (Domino)

Liverpool’s Clinic has, in my opinion, been criminally underrated through nine albums they’ve released since 1993. This is their tenth, which they say involves “a mixture of dub reggae, early rock ‘n’ roll and exotica.” Curious, aren’t you?

3. DIIV, ZIRP! (Fantasy/Concord)

Although this band’s name looks like some scrambled Roman numerals, itt’s pronounced “Dive” (That’s how they originally spelled it, but then they found out that there was an industrial band in Belgium who had dibs on it.) They came out of Brooklyn about 15 years ago and are now up to five albums.

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4. Editors, Surface, Echo & Sound (PIAS)

Coming out of Birmingham in 2002, they’ve just released their eighth album of solid British indie rock that almost seems to have some darkness around the edges even when the songs are written in a major key. There are fewer electronics on this record and fans are calling it a return to the band’s roots.

5. Ministry, Hate to Go–Take Out or Delivery (Cleopatra)

Uncle Al Jourgensen says that this will be the final Ministry record. And after a final show exactly one year from today–October 30, 2027 in Los Angeles–he’s going to retire. Nice to see that bassist Paul Barker is back for this final go-round. He’s been absent since 2003. Donald Trump will not like this record.

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6. Nickelback, Everything Under the Sun (Virgin Music Group)

Every review I’ve seen about Nickelback’s eleventh album have said the same thing: This is classic Nickelback. They’ve doubled down on everything that has made them who they are. Fans are gonna lose their mind over this one.

7. Queens of the Stone Age, Perfecth (Matador)

We’ve been talking about this album for months. There have been shows, teasers, and funny videos. Now it’s time to dig into the whole album, which is their ninth album. Nothing like a little desert rock as we head into winter. And you might find this one a little darker than usual, thanks to Josh Homme’s recent brush with cancer.

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8. Radio Free Alice, What’s In Between (Atlantic)

Back to Australia. Radio Free Alice is a New Wave/post-punk sort named after a record store in Sydney, which, in turn was named after a socialist movement in Italy of the 1970s. This is their major label debut.

9. Yello, Time Lab (Polydor)

You mean the Swiss electronic duo behind the song Oh Yeah? Oh, yeah. This is their 15th album and it sounds like 1986.