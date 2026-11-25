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Everyone loves a good deal, but there’s nothing like a Black Friday bargain. Right now, you can shop the best SharkNinja Black Friday markdowns before the big day even starts. With buzzworthy SharkNinja products on sale from the Ninja CREAMi to the Shark StainStriker and more, you’ll be sure to find the best home and beauty products that suit your budget. If you’re looking for a better kitchen tool, something to add to your haircare routine or an effortless way to get things clean, read more to discover what’s worth grabbing this Black Friday.

Kitchen

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Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Save $60 on this product, down to just $159.99. It features functionalities that rival your grandma’s air fryer – like Max Crisp, Bake, Air Fry and Recrisp. The Ninja Crispi first gained popularity for its non-toxic glass bowl that allows you to heat, store and reheat food in the same dish. Not to mention it replaces the job of your microwave and oven appliances. $159.99 at Best Buy (was $219.99) $159.98 on Amazon (was $219.99)

Ninja BlendBOSS Personal Blender The best part of the Ninja BlendBOSS is that it crushes ice into pure snow, but did you know you can also sip your beverage straight from the leakproof lid? For 35 per cent off at $129.97, this blender is an essential for anyone who carries smoothies en route and more room on their counters. Buy on Amazon

Ninja Luxe Café Pro Espresso Machine At nearly $300 off, you don’t want to miss this deal. At $899.99, the Ninja Luxe Cafe Pro has been a top choice for coffee lovers — effortlessly prepare espresso, drip coffee and quick cold brew in one easy system. Plus, its hands-free frother for milk is a must-have on busy mornings. $899.99 at Sharkninja (was $1,199.99)

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Cleaning

Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Got a couple of coffee stains that are worn into your sofa? Strike your stains away with this carpet and upholstery cleaner, priced at nearly half off for $129.99. That means you can experience its dual-activated stain remover solution for less. This machine is also a popular favourite because it’s lightweight and portable, perfect to carry up the stairs or into your car. $129.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Save $250 and leave the cords behind in 2026. This $499.99 bagless stick vacuum is a favourite among those who want to clean more and do less. That’s because it’s set with a self-emptying dock and a flexible wand design, making it the go-to for people on the go. $499.99 at Best Buy (was $749.99)

Shark Neverchange Air Purifier Max 5-Year Filter Get this popular air purifier for almost half off this Black Friday at $279.99. The biggest draw of this product is its impressive long-lasting filtration, with its HEPA filter designed to last you five years — saving you money in replacement filters. Fans of this product also love that it captures 99.98% of particles, leaving your air undeniably clean. $279.99 at Wayfair (was $449.99) $279.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

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SteamPickup 3-in-1 Steam Mop, Pick-Up & Sanitize Tired of sweeping before you mop? For half the original price at $179.99, this 3-in-1 steam mop does triple the work for half its usual cost. A game-changer in cleaning technology, it’ll pick up wet and dry debris before it scrubs your floor clean and sanitizes it, all in a single pass. Who ever said housework couldn’t be swift? $179.99 at Sharkninja (was $279.99)

Beauty

Shark FlexStyle IonCurl Air Styler & Curler Nearly $100 off for $249.99, you won’t find an air styler and curler that gives you smoother hair than this one for less. The best part? It’s set with three airflow and temperature settings so anyone can transform wet hair into bouncy, effortless curls. Its advanced ion technology is a strong selling point for the girlies who just want static-free hair this season. $249.99 at Sharkninja (was $339.99)

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask At 10 per cent off, only pay $449.99 to get your best winter skin this Black Friday. Beauty lovers are snagging this marked down mask that features high-end elements. After all, it’s the mother of all masks: its technology combines red, blue and deep and near-infrared LED lights with under-eye cooling pads and is clinically proven to firm up skin and reduce the look of fine lines in just weeks. Your at-home spa setup is about to get upgraded, big time. 449.95 at Crate & Barrel (was 499.95)

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Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser For 80 bucks off at $149.99, get the blowout of your dreams right at home. That’s because you can combine a hair dryer brush and heated smoothing tool, no need to switch attachments mid-way. It’s no doubt that this hair tool has the beauty world in a chokehold. $149.99 at Sharkninja (was $229.99)

Shark FacialPro Glow At Home Hydro-Powered Facial System Level up your winter face with this hydro-powered facial for only $399.99. You don’t want to rest on this rollback because let’s be real – what other product can depuff skin in just ten minutes? This system will effectively use a 5-step routine to exfoliate, clear pores, hydrate and depuff so you can show up for the holidays with a healthy glow up. $399.99 at Sharkninja (was $549.99)

You may also like:

Ninja® Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer, 6-in-1 Cooker – $399.99

Shark SilkiPro 3-in-1 Dryer – $299.99

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Ninja DT201C, Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven – $199.99