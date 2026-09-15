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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    September 15, 2026 at 8:57 am

    Oh well
    I hope evey single one of them loses their job, their home and everything else
    After almost 15yrs of decline extreme consequences is what it appears its going to take for Canadians to pull their heads out of their back ends

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Canada

Latest U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods take effect, with some changes

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump says Canada-U.S. trade deal could come ‘fairly soon’'
Trump says Canada-U.S. trade deal could come ‘fairly soon’
U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with Canada could be reached “fairly soon,” claiming Ottawa is eager to make an agreement. His comments come amid heightened trade tensions after negotiations collapsed and the two countries imposed tariffs on each other.
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The latest U.S. tariffs on a small number of Canadian goods went into effect Tuesday as Washington presses on in its trade war with Canada.

The White House said last week it would impose 50 per cent tariffs on goods representing about 0.6 per cent of U.S. imports from Canada, such as outboard motorboats and metal and paper products.

American officials also said 50 per cent tariffs on goods representing about 0.5 per cent of U.S. imports from Canada, such as cement, sugar, toilet paper and fishing rods, would be removed.

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The latest tariffs come amid an ever-evolving trade war between the two countries after Canada walked away from formal negotiations last month. Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the Americans made last-minute demands that would undermine Canada’s sovereignty.

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U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on nearly $28 billion in Canadian goods in August, while Ottawa followed suit with retaliatory tariffs on American products.

Trump has also ordered bans of imports of Canadian-made liquor and a handful of dairy products that will go into place Sept. 29.

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