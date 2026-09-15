Prince Harry, Meghan Markle change children’s school over ‘security’ fears

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are moving to a new school in the United Kingdom due to security concerns.

Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, were previously enrolled in school when their parents first moved back to the U.K. last month after six years of living in California.

The location of their new home and details of the children’s school have been kept private but on Monday, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the children were changing schools after just two days.

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“The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements,” a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said in a statement to Reuters.

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“The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family,” the statement added. “This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there.”

Reuters reports that the distance between their home and the original school caused concern for their security team due to heavy traffic in the area.

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The news of the school change comes after King Charles III restated in a letter earlier this month that Harry and Meghan will not undertake royal duties following their return to the U.K.

A letter sent on the king’s behalf to senior government officials said the couple — who gave up their royal duties more than six years ago — will not use their royal titles and that any charity work they carry out will be done so privately.

“To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that this information be shared,” the letter read.

The letter was released ahead of a reported meeting of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures. The body, which allocates royal security, is expected to decide whether Harry and his family are entitled to taxpayer-funded protection now that they have returned to the U.K., according to a news release published by the organization shortly after the couple’s return.

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“Officials have indicated that a fresh assessment is required now that the family is resident,” the statement said. Harry’s state-funded security was removed when he left for California and he faced several failed legal challenges to have it reinstated followed.

The King’s letter reiterated that the couple’s royal titles were “in abeyance and are not used” and that they are “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

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Ahead of his return to the U.K., Harry had expressed an interest in reconciliation with his family so he could spend more time with his father, King Charles, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Harry has made public comments about hoping to reconcile, telling the BBC last year, “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

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“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” he said, adding that he has now “forgiven” them.

“Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he said, referencing King Charles and his 2024 cancer diagnosis. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

Harry has placed the blame on the palace for stripping him of his police protection detail on visits to the U.K., and said that was at the “heart” of the family dispute.

Harry told the BBC that his security issues “could be resolved” through his 77-year-old father.

“There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands,” Harry told the outlet.

“Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary.”

Harry also spoke about whether he’d ever return to the U.K. with his family, considering he lost the appeal and would have to ensure his own security, along with his wife and their two young children’s.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he said at the time.

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“I love my country, I always have, despite what some people in that country have done … and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

—With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and Reuters