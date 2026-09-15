Galaxyland’s new Nerf roller-coaster nearly complete at West Edmonton Mall

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A new green, orange and blue Nerf-themed roller-coaster is nearing completion inside Galaxyland at West Edmonton Mall, replacing the Mindbender that was decommissioned a few years ago.

The coaster by Dutch amusement ride manufacturer Vekoma will feature two ride modes: family-friendly “Core” mode or a thrilling “Quantum” mode with added inversions, twists, and higher speed.

“We ideally want people to grow with it,” said Galaxyland admissions manager Devin Carradine. “We want to start their first coaster on the first half and sort of graduate to the second half.”

The choose-your-thrill experience is replacing the iconic red and yellow Mindbender roller-coaster that permanently closed in January 2023 after operating for nearly four decades.

“The Mindbender, especially when it opened, it was a spectacle,” said Matthew Dutczak, mall historian and creator of the Best Edmonton Mall YouTube channel.

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Billed as the world’s largest indoor triple-loop roller-coaster, the Mindbender was the crown jewel of the indoor theme park and the largest indoor roller-coaster in the world when it opened in 1985.

1:57 Iconic West Edmonton Mall Mindbender roller-coaster shuts down permanently

Those who’ve been keeping a close eye on what would replace it have high expectations.

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“I think all Edmontonians and all coaster enthusiasts would say, yes, we were hoping for a coaster that would be as extreme as the Mindbender,” Dutczak said. “From the track layout, it’s going to be slightly tamer — I can tell it is not quite as extreme.”

He said the new, yet-to-be-named coaster appears to have a launch start instead of the clickety-clackety, anticipation-building hill ascent followed by a stomach-lurching drop that Mindbender riders were treated to.

“The Mindbender was rough-and-tumble. It would beat you up, it would knock you around and it wouldn’t apologize — and you’d go back for more.”

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While the new coaster has has some loops and some inversions, Dutczak isn’t expecting the same G-force that came from the 90 km/h experience of its predecessor.

“I don’t think we’re going to see something quite so brutal, but it does look like a very cool coaster.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I don't think we're going to see something quite so brutal, but it does look like a very cool coaster."

The two different ride modes is a neat feature, Dutczak said.

“It kind of opens it up to different levels of coaster enthusiasts and helps families enjoy it at whatever level they want to. I think that’s a very interesting and fun addition to the coaster.”

While construction of the new roller-coaster began last fall, until now the mall has been tight-lipped with details and Global News’ requests for information from Vekoma have gone unanswered.

Roller-coaster enthusiasts, however, have kept a close eye on the progress and some have released video renderings of how they expect the coaster will ride.

Official details on the coaster’s height, track length, speed and cost have not been released. WEM said it is planning to host a naming competition for the new roller-coaster in the coming months.

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The mall said it’s aiming to open the ride in the spring of 2027.

Galaxyland is sponsored by Hasbro, which make Nerf guns and related products, and many of the attractions are named after the toy company’s brands.

The mall said the new roller-coaster is the latest installment of new and refreshed Hasbro rides throughout the park, including the recently opened Monopoly Flight of Fortune (swings) and Potato Head Golden Galley (swinging ship).

The Orbiter rollercoaster, which features spinning cars, is also undergoing a Hasbro renovation and will reopen with a new look and theme later this fall.