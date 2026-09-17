Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

King Charles responds to claims made by Diana’s brother in new book

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 12:05 pm
3 min read
FILE: Prince Charles And Princess Diana During A Royal Tour In Toronto, Canada. View image in full screen
FILE: Prince Charles And Princess Diana During A Royal Tour In Toronto, Canada. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Buckingham Palace is denying claims made by Princess Diana‘s brother that King Charles III said she would soon be forgotten after her death.

In a new book, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and the late Princess Diana’s younger brother, recounts the days after she was killed in a 1997 Paris car crash with her boyfriend, Dodi Al-Fayed, at age 36.

Click to play video: 'King Charles III makes Canadian bank note debut on new $20 bill'
King Charles III makes Canadian bank note debut on new $20 bill
Story continues below advertisement

The couple’s chauffeur was speeding away from chasing paparazzi on motorbikes when the fatal incident occurred.

Spencer alleges that he and the then-Prince Charles, Diana’s estranged husband, disagreed over palace plans for Prince William and Prince Harry, then aged 15 and 12, to walk behind their mother’s coffin during her funeral procession.

Spencer claims he told the now-king that Diana would not have wanted her young sons to endure such an ordeal. He says Charles told him: “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough,” and accuses him of having “contempt” for the mother of his two children.

According to the BBC, he writes in the excerpt of the book: “He [Charles] unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. ‘Rest assured,’ he hissed, ‘we’ll forget her soon enough’.”
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his ex-wife, Karen Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his ex-wife, Karen Spencer, arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Mail is releasing excerpts from Spencer’s new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, ahead of its publication next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Buckingham Palace responded late Wednesday to his claims with a strongly worded statement, an unusual move from the institution, which generally does not respond to matters of this nature.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss,” the statement said, according to the Associated Press.

Tensions between Buckingham Palace, Diana and her aristocratic relatives after her death have been widely discussed and were dramatized in the film The Queen and the latter seasons of the Netflix series The Crown.

A wave of mass grief for the Princess of Wales after her death forced the Royal Family to acknowledge the power of her common touch, a quality that strayed from its tight-lipped stoicism and was often deemed distasteful by senior members.

Queen Elizabeth II famously bowed her head when Diana’s coffin passed her outside Buckingham Palace, breaking centuries of strict protocol dictating that the sovereign never bow to anyone. Her gesture marked the only time a reigning monarch is known to have done so.

Prince Charles was 32 when he married the then 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, in 1981.

They separated 11 years later, in 1992, and divorced in 1996.

Story continues below advertisement

Charles Spencer has a history of clashing with royals over the treatment of his sister, who became posthumously known as “The People’s Princess,” after then-prime minister Tony Blair coined the moniker in a speech the day she died.

In a eulogy at Diana’s funeral, Spencer promised that her “blood family” would carry on her “imaginative and loving” legacy in raising her two sons.

Before the book’s release, Spencer said: “The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective … I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way.”

— With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices