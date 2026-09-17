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Hosting season is around the corner, which means your sofa is about to get a lot more use. Whether you’re working with a tiny apartment, an awkward corner or a living room made for a crowd, modular sofas give you the flexibility to switch up your setup as needed. From space-saving sleepers to oversized cloud-like sectionals, these stylish picks from Cozey, Silk & Snow, Article and more are designed to fit your home—and make room for whoever’s coming over.

Quick pick summary

Best for large spaces: Aire Modular Sofa

Best customizable: Ciello Collection

Best for corners: Leigh 87 Inch Modular Corner Sectional

Best for smaller spaces: Bentura Modular Corduroy Sleeper Sofa

Best budget: 5-in-1 Folding Convertible Sofa Bed

Best curved: 114 Inch Modern Curved Sectional Sofa

Best boneless: 130 Inch Modular Sectional Sofa

Best for families: Better Homes & Gardens Weston Sofa

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Best for large spaces

Aire Modular Sofa Have a big family or planning to do some serious entertaining this holiday season? The Aire Modular Sofa was built for ample seating, with an interchangeable design, regular and deluxe seating depth options, and a variety of sectional layouts to choose from. You don’t have to shy away from lighter colour palettes like this light cream hue, due to high-quality stain-resistant fabrics. The whole family (and possibly the extended family) will thank you for this one. $4450 at Silk & Snow

Best customizable

Ciello Collection This ultra-plush, fully modular Cozey couch gives you plenty of options to build the custom sofa of your dreams. With washable, removable covers and extra-large seating, this cloud-like sectional is designed for sinking in, stretching out and rearranging to suit your space. Choose everything from the fabrics to the arm styles, sizes and configuration, then customize it further with add-ons like ottomans and extra seats to create a setup that works for your home. $2820 at Cozey

Best for corners

Leigh 87 Inch Modular Corner Sectional Working with a corner space can be tricky, but a corner sectional can turn an often-underused area into a spacious spot for lounging. The Leigh features a modular design that lets you customize your setup, plus loose, reversible cushions and gently angled armrests for getting comfortable. It features stain-resistant performance fabric for everyday use, and the generous L-shaped layout gives everyone more room to stretch out. $3299 at Article

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Best for smaller spaces

Bentura Modular Corduroy Sleeper Sofa Need a sofa that can do double duty? The Bentura Modular Sleeper Sofa transforms from a spacious seat into a pull-out bed, giving you a comfortable spot to lounge by day and an extra place to sleep when guests stay over. Its low-profile design makes it especially well suited to smaller spaces, with soft corduroy upholstery, thick foam cushions and an adjustable headrest for extra comfort. $1,260.00 at Wayfair

Best budget

5-in-1 Folding Convertible Sofa Bed This compact sofa does a lot in a small footprint, transforming from a loveseat into a chaise, lounger or pull-out bed. Available in two sizes and four colours, its corduroy-covered design is a budget-friendly pick for apartments, bedrooms and other multifunctional spaces. At $379.99, it’s in a whole other category when it comes to sofa prices—and this one won’t hurt the wallet. $379.99 at Walmart (was $379.99)

Best curved

114 Inch Modern Curved Sectional Sofa These trendy curved sectionals are stunning in design, and now you can grab one with added flexibility to suit your space. This 114-inch modular design features a sculptural curved silhouette, plush bouclé upholstery and a deep, boneless construction that gives it that sought-after cloud-sofa look. $849.99 at Wayfair (was $999.99)

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Best boneless

130 Inch Modular Sectional Sofa If you love the cloud-sofa look, but want something with a little more flexibility, this boneless sectional is worth a look. The modular design comes in several configurations, including L-shaped and U-shaped layouts with single or double chaise options, so you can customize the setup to fit your space. The 130-inch, seven-seater configuration is made for stretching out, with an extra-deep 49-inch chaise and plush memory foam cushioning. $799.99 on Amazon

Best for families

Better Homes & Gardens Weston 107.5 Inch Cloud Modular Sectional Sofa Looking for a reasonably-sized sectional the whole family can spread out on? The 107.5-inch Weston offers plenty of room to lounge, with plush cloud-like cushions, a roomy ottoman and a modular design that lets you rearrange the pieces to suit your space. Loose, reversible cushions also make it easy to refresh the sofa over time, making this a top family-friendly pick. $1,119.97 at Walmart

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