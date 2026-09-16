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You don’t need a full renovation, a contractor or weeks of disruption to make your home feel more polished. Some of the best updates are projects you can tackle over a weekend, and the secret is choosing upgrades that add architectural detail or make builder basic elements feel more custom. Here are four easy weekend projects that can completely change the look of a space.

1. Add Peel and Stick Wall Moulding

Felt Bulletin Board Tiles Wall moulding is one of my favourite ways to give a plain room instant architectural character. Traditionally, creating panel moulding meant measuring, cutting, nailing, filling and painting individual pieces of trim. Today, peel and stick moulding kits make the process much more approachable. Create simple rectangular panels on a bedroom, dining room, hallway or living room wall. Once everything is installed, painting the moulding and wall the same colour gives you that beautiful built in look. Buy on Amazon

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Designer tip: Plan the entire pattern with painter’s tape first. It allows you to play with the proportions before committing.

2. Upgrade Wire Shelving With Wood Covers

Wire Shelf Covers You know those basic wire shelves found in closets, pantries and laundry rooms? They’re practical, but they don’t exactly scream custom design. Instead of ripping them out, use wood shelf covers designed to fit directly over the existing wire shelving. Suddenly, you have the warmth and substantial appearance of wood shelving without rebuilding the entire closet. This is particularly great for renters and condos because you’re improving what’s already there rather than starting from scratch. $139.62 on Amazon (was $161.77)

Designer tip: Repeat the same wood tone in baskets, accessories or cabinetry nearby so the upgrade feels intentional.

3. Add Faux Wood Beams

NeatiEase Peel and Stick Wall Molding Kit Ceiling treatments can completely change how a room feels, but adding structural wood beams is obviously not a casual weekend project. Faux beams give you the look without the weight, structural work or expense of solid timber. They’re typically hollow, which makes them considerably easier to install while still creating that architectural impact overhead. Use them in a living room, family room or bedroom to add warmth and dimension to an otherwise forgotten fifth wall. $99.99 on Amazon

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Designer tip: Think about scale. In a smaller room, fewer beams with generous spacing will usually look more sophisticated than trying to fill the entire ceiling.

4. Create an Acoustic Feature Wall

Heritage Timber Resawn Rip Faux Wood Beam Acoustic wall panels are one of those rare products that can solve a practical problem while also becoming a design feature. Felt or acoustic panels can help soften sound while adding texture and dimension to a wall. Instead of treating them purely as soundproofing, think of them as another wall covering. Use them behind a television, in a home office, media room or even behind a headboard. Many options are available in wood inspired finishes and geometric patterns, so they can become an intentional part of the room rather than something you’re trying to hide. $183.71 on Amazon

Designer tip: You don’t necessarily need to cover an entire wall. A strategically placed section can create a focal point and give the installation a more custom appearance.

The Weekend Upgrade Rule

The goal isn’t to renovate your entire home in 48 hours. Pick one highly visible element and elevate it. Whether you’re adding architectural moulding, disguising basic wire shelving, bringing character to the ceiling or creating an acoustic feature wall, these projects prove that small changes can deliver surprisingly big design impact without a major renovation. You know those basic wire shelves found in closets, pantries and laundry rooms? They’re practical, but they don’t exactly scream custom design.

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Instead of ripping them out, use wood shelf covers designed to fit directly over the existing wire shelving. Suddenly, you have the warmth and substantial appearance of wood shelving without rebuilding the entire closet. This is particularly great for renters and condos because you’re improving what’s already there rather than starting from scratch.

Designer tip: Repeat the same wood tone in baskets, accessories or cabinetry nearby so the upgrade feels intentional.

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