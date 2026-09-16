The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
You don’t need a full renovation, a contractor or weeks of disruption to make your home feel more polished. Some of the best updates are projects you can tackle over a weekend, and the secret is choosing upgrades that add architectural detail or make builder basic elements feel more custom. Here are four easy weekend projects that can completely change the look of a space.
1. Add Peel and Stick Wall Moulding
Designer tip: Plan the entire pattern with painter’s tape first. It allows you to play with the proportions before committing.
2. Upgrade Wire Shelving With Wood Covers
Designer tip: Repeat the same wood tone in baskets, accessories or cabinetry nearby so the upgrade feels intentional.
3. Add Faux Wood Beams
Designer tip: Think about scale. In a smaller room, fewer beams with generous spacing will usually look more sophisticated than trying to fill the entire ceiling.
4. Create an Acoustic Feature Wall
Designer tip: You don’t necessarily need to cover an entire wall. A strategically placed section can create a focal point and give the installation a more custom appearance.
The Weekend Upgrade Rule
The goal isn’t to renovate your entire home in 48 hours. Pick one highly visible element and elevate it. Whether you’re adding architectural moulding, disguising basic wire shelving, bringing character to the ceiling or creating an acoustic feature wall, these projects prove that small changes can deliver surprisingly big design impact without a major renovation. You know those basic wire shelves found in closets, pantries and laundry rooms? They’re practical, but they don’t exactly scream custom design.
Instead of ripping them out, use wood shelf covers designed to fit directly over the existing wire shelving. Suddenly, you have the warmth and substantial appearance of wood shelving without rebuilding the entire closet. This is particularly great for renters and condos because you’re improving what’s already there rather than starting from scratch.
Designer tip: Repeat the same wood tone in baskets, accessories or cabinetry nearby so the upgrade feels intentional.
You may also like:
Kitchen Sink Faucet Organizer – $25.76
Sweejar Porcelain Tea Sets British Royal Series – $120.99
High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head – $104.99
Write a comment