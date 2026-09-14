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You may have noticed that lately books seem to be inspiring the best new movies and TV series. And book lovers get it: Returning to familiar settings and memorable characters in a new way is exciting. Which actors are playing the lead roles? Will the costumes and sets live up to what you imagined? What creative changes will they make? The good news is that often, they live up to and even surpass our expectations. Just look at the long list of book-to-small-screen adaptations nominated for 2026 Emmy Awards in virtually every category from Best Drama to Lead Actress. It’s the best of TV, brought to you by books. So, whether you enjoy a comedy, drama, fantasy or thrillers, and if you haven’t read all these stories yet (or if it’s been a while), there’s an exciting read for you in our list.

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The Testaments by Margaret Atwood If you loved The Handmaid’s Tale and it’s TV adaptation which wrapped its six-season run last year, it’s time to try the sequel. This story is set more than fifteen years later and follows a new generation of girls in Gilead, including June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) daughter. They are facing a future where they will be married off to live a life of servitude, or have to fight for their freedom, which will require allies like returning character Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) who is secretly building a resistance. If you missed the book when it was first released in 2019, now’s your chance to pick up a copy—with a TV tie-in cover. $25 on Amazon (was $35)

Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms by George R.R. Martin Follow the adventures of a young knight named Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, who is secretly the prince of Aegon Targaryen. This world is set 100 years before Game of Thrones, in a time where dragons are extinct, but the Targaryens still ruled. Season two is not scheduled to premiere until early 2027, so you have plenty of time to read the book and get caught up on the first episodes on Crave. $27.15 on Amazon

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt This touching story follows Tova Sullivan (played by Sally Field) as she works the night shift at her local aquarium to keep busy in the aftermath of her husband’s death. There she makes an unlikely friend in Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus who holds the key to uncovering a decade-long family mystery. You can catch the film on Netflix. $22.49 on Amazon (was $24.99)

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Slow Horses by Mick Herron The first book in the Slough House series sets the stage for season one of the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series. Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman) leads a group of washed-up MI5 agents known as “slow horses” who’ve been put out to pasture at Slough House. But they all want to get back in on the action and when a young man is abducted and his captors threaten to broadcast his beheading on the internet, the agents have a chance to redeem themselves. You can keep reading your way through the books and continue with season six, premiering September 16. $25.95 on Amazon

People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry Poppy and Alex (played by Emily Bader and Tom Blyth) are best friends who are perfect for each other—they just haven’t quite figured that out yet. Over 10 summer trips they solidify, then nearly destroy, their relationship. It’ll take one last trip to see if they can finally get it right. You can catch the film on Netflix. $22 on Amazon

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Lord of the Flies by William Golding As you may recall from high school English class, the story follows a group of boys stranded on an island and what happens when there are no rules and zero structure, and they slowly succumb to their very worst instincts. The latest adaptation of the 1954 classic is by Jack Thorne (co-writer of “Adolescence”), so it’s no surprise that the four-part series has been described as “harrowing.” The drama is set to premiere in Canada in October on CBC Gem. $16.16 on Amazon (was $17.95)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe Margo is the daughter of a former Hooter’s waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, who finds herself a college drop-out with a new baby. As bills pile up, she discovers a surprising way forward with a new OnlyFans account but soon begins to wonder if internet fame could come at too high of a cost. Season one of the Apple TV+ series starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman is available now, and season two is coming soon. $24.99 on Amazon

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All Her Fault by Andrea Mara Marissa Irvine (played by Sarah Snook) experiences every mom’s worst nightmare when she goes to pick up her son from a playdate and the woman who answers the door has never heard of him. The book is intense; the series will leave you on tender hooks. The eight-episode thriller is available to stream on the GlobalTV app and Prime Video. $21.99 on Amazon

An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn Season four of the hit Netflix series showcases the second-oldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict, and his love interest, Sophie Baek. It’s a spin on the Cinderella story, with our couple meeting at a masquerade ball and falling in love without him really knowing her identity, and then his race to find her. Looking ahead, season five of Bridgerton is scheduled to premiere in 2027 with a story focused on Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela (Masali Baduza), based on the sixth book in the Julia Quinn series, When He Was Wicked. So, if you’re into Regency drama, there’s plenty more to enjoy on screen and on the page. $18.14 on Amazon (was $24.99)

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