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September is my New Years (almost as much as New Years is my New Years). The city gets just a little quieter, the stripey beach towels get their final deep cycle wash of the year and the kitchen kicks into back to school and meal prep mode. Time to organize just enough, put things back into place just a little and prepare for the prettiest season right around the bend courtesy of brands like Veradek, Simons, Silk & Snow and more.
I first spotted the Everlasting Hose by the B.C. based Goodland at my incredibly stylish (and also fiercely practical) girlfriend’s farm, and I’ve been hooked on this brand ever since. Kink-resistant, drinking water-safe (remember those days?!) and built to last a lifetime, this hose comes in Warm Grey, Patina Green and Silvered Tan. Visit the site for additional accessories such as equally stunning nozzles and hose hangers (as well as bigger ticket items like the world’s coolest Goodland hot and cold tubs).
Purchasing a durable, weatherproof dock box shouldn’t just be on your list during the pre-summer months. And no dock required! This top-rated, Canadian-made waterproof outdoor storage box (guaranteed up to -21 degrees) comes with everything from pre-drilled drainage holes and modular trays to pegboard. And finally – a shade option that is something other than dark brown.
There is something so lovely and English about a kitchen rail (mine houses pretty things like twine and herb scissors). I heart this no-drill towel bar option which also functions beautifully as an under-window rail – and consider a contrasting brass hook here for added charm.
I was first introduced to Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant by a fellow red carpet reporter over 20 years ago, and I’ve been a devout loyalist ever since. Emulsify the gentle, powder exfoliant (formulated with rice and salicylic acid) with a few drops of water in your palm to remove surface debris and brighten for your face, neck and décolleté. Heads up: your skin will feel ah-mazing afterwards! P.S. Usage dependant, but my 74g bottle lasts over a year.
There is something about woven muslin that crosses between the seasons. Not too fluffy, not too flimsy – just right. I’m obsessing over Canadian brand Silk & Snow’s light-as-air unisex version, made from organic cotton muslin and available in Misty Rose (shown), Sand, White and Luna Grey.
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