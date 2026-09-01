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September is my New Years (almost as much as New Years is my New Years). The city gets just a little quieter, the stripey beach towels get their final deep cycle wash of the year and the kitchen kicks into back to school and meal prep mode. Time to organize just enough, put things back into place just a little and prepare for the prettiest season right around the bend courtesy of brands like Veradek, Simons, Silk & Snow and more.

Garden Game

Everlasting Garden Hose I first spotted the Everlasting Hose by the B.C. based Goodland at my incredibly stylish (and also fiercely practical) girlfriend’s farm, and I’ve been hooked on this brand ever since. Kink-resistant, drinking water-safe (remember those days?!) and built to last a lifetime, this hose comes in Warm Grey, Patina Green and Silvered Tan. Visit the site for additional accessories such as equally stunning nozzles and hose hangers (as well as bigger ticket items like the world’s coolest Goodland hot and cold tubs). $155 at hellogoodland.com

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Veradek Everything Box Purchasing a durable, weatherproof dock box shouldn’t just be on your list during the pre-summer months. And no dock required! This top-rated, Canadian-made waterproof outdoor storage box (guaranteed up to -21 degrees) comes with everything from pre-drilled drainage holes and modular trays to pegboard. And finally – a shade option that is something other than dark brown. $299.99 on Amazon

Hübsch Flora Watering Can If I had an herb garden on my kitchen windowsill, this would be my choice for a watering vessel. Available in mossy (darker) green as well as this lighter, stem-toned option (right). $68 at Simons

Floral Garden Gloves These grippy gloves speak to my bird and garden obsession all in one. $15.99 at Walmart Canada (was $19.99)

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Crackle-Glazed Painted Flowers Planter This sweet fall planter calls for a simple potted herb like rosemary. $18 at Simons

Cozying at Home

Heavy-Duty Magnetic Curtain Rod There is something so lovely and English about a kitchen rail (mine houses pretty things like twine and herb scissors). I heart this no-drill towel bar option which also functions beautifully as an under-window rail – and consider a contrasting brass hook here for added charm. $21.99 on Amazon

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S Hooks for Hanging Also excellent for hanging your denim collection by their belt loops, these S hooks are a multi-hyphenate household must. $15.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Sweet Sheets Sage Green Bed Sheets – $75

ine+ nutrition Super Greens Mixed Berry – $62.99

THE COMFY Original – $64.99

Bamboo Dish Brush with Handle While you’re focused on the kitchen, I recommend these bamboo dish brush and replacement heads for excellent value (plus no plastic to spoil your sink vibe). $19.99 on Amazon

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Self-Care You Can Count On

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant I was first introduced to Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant by a fellow red carpet reporter over 20 years ago, and I’ve been a devout loyalist ever since. Emulsify the gentle, powder exfoliant (formulated with rice and salicylic acid) with a few drops of water in your palm to remove surface debris and brighten for your face, neck and décolleté. Heads up: your skin will feel ah-mazing afterwards! P.S. Usage dependant, but my 74g bottle lasts over a year. $99 on Amazon

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Hair Tie Scrunchies Think of it as your own back to school present and treat yourself to these luxurious pure silk skinny hair tie scrunchies by Slip for a damage-free pony on the go. Adore these refreshing shades. $68 at Sephora

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Muslin Robe There is something about woven muslin that crosses between the seasons. Not too fluffy, not too flimsy – just right. I’m obsessing over Canadian brand Silk & Snow’s light-as-air unisex version, made from organic cotton muslin and available in Misty Rose (shown), Sand, White and Luna Grey. $150 at silk&snow

You may also like:

Balzac’s Coffee Roasters Anniversary Blend – $15.61

Dulcie Earrings – $115

Canada Goose Marlow Parka – $1,625