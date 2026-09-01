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From clever organization hacks to little essentials that make school days run more smoothly, these are the back-to-school finds you may not have thought to add to your shopping list. From personalized labels and tumbler organizers to stain removers, kids’ headphones and GPS trackers, these practical picks are designed to make busy school days a little easier. Shop these finds from George, Tide, Naturelo and more.

Name Labels for Kids Let’s face it… kids’ stuff has a way of mysteriously getting mixed up, but these customizable name labels make it easy to keep bottles, lunch boxes, toys, school supplies, and more clearly marked and organized, with waterproof, dishwasher-safe designs that can handle whatever the school day throws at them. $8.99 on Amazon

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Water Bottle Organizer Make hectic school mornings a little less hectic with tumbler organization. If your Stanley collection is taking over the counter, this rotating tumbler organizer keeps up to five cups neatly stored and within easy reach, with a 360-degree rotating base and sturdy, crack-resistant hardwood design. $39.99 on Amazon

NATURELO Multivitamins For Teenage Girls/Boys, 60 Capsules It’s a simple way to have peace of mind knowing they’re getting what they need. Help fill nutritional gaps with a plant-based blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and organic fruits and vegetables, including activated B vitamins and chelated minerals designed for better absorption. $36.99 on Amazon

George Girls' Crew Socks 8-Pack Add a fun touch to her daily outfits with these comfy crew socks, featuring colourful prints, ribbed legs for a snug fit, and eight assorted pairs to mix and match. $10.00 at Walmart

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Tide To Go Pen Back-to-school stains are inevitable, but the Tide To Go Pen makes it easy to tackle spills and marks on the spot, so kids can keep their clothes looking fresh from the classroom to after-school activities. $4.93 at Walmart

iClever HS19 Kids Headphones These iClever kids’ headphones feature a kid-friendly volume limit and built-in microphone for online classes, tablets, and schoolwork. The soft over-ear cushions and foldable design keep them comfortable for longer listening sessions, plus they’re easy to tuck into a backpack for school or travel. $19.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

GPS Tracker Keep tabs on little ones with this 2-in-1 GPS tracker, which can be worn as a wristband or clipped onto a backpack or keychain and works with Apple Find My on iOS devices. Its waterproof design, secure strap, and no-monthly-fee setup make it a convenient option for school, travel, and everyday adventures. $28.99 on Amazon

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LIVINGO Kids Scissors 3 Pack These kids’ scissors are a back-to-school essential, featuring blunt safety tips, comfortable grips and durable stainless steel blades that make them ideal for classroom crafts and paper projects. $17.09 on Amazon (was $18.99)

Bentgo Kids Lunch Bag Make back-to-school lunches a little easier with this durable, double-insulated Bentgo lunch bag, which has room for a lunch box, water bottle and snacks, plus multiple pockets and an easy-clean, water-resistant exterior. $32.99 on Amazon

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Quartet Plastic Frame Magnetic Whiteboard – $9.99

Kipling Seoul 15-Inch Laptop Backpack – $143.27

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Aesthetic Daily Planner – $12.99