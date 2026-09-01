SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Back-to-school essentials you didn’t know you needed

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted September 1, 2026 4:00 pm
1 min read
Shop these finds from George, Tide, Naturelo and more. View image in full screen
Shop these finds from George, Tide, Naturelo and more.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From clever organization hacks to little essentials that make school days run more smoothly, these are the back-to-school finds you may not have thought to add to your shopping list. From personalized labels and tumbler organizers to stain removers, kids’ headphones and GPS trackers, these practical picks are designed to make busy school days a little easier. Shop these finds from George, Tide, Naturelo and more.

 

Name Labels for Kids
Let’s face it… kids’ stuff has a way of mysteriously getting mixed up, but these customizable name labels make it easy to keep bottles, lunch boxes, toys, school supplies, and more clearly marked and organized, with waterproof, dishwasher-safe designs that can handle whatever the school day throws at them.
$8.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Water Bottle Organizer
Make hectic school mornings a little less hectic with tumbler organization. If your Stanley collection is taking over the counter, this rotating tumbler organizer keeps up to five cups neatly stored and within easy reach, with a 360-degree rotating base and sturdy, crack-resistant hardwood design.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

NATURELO Multivitamins For Teenage Girls/Boys, 60 Capsules
It’s a simple way to have peace of mind knowing they’re getting what they need. Help fill nutritional gaps with a plant-based blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and organic fruits and vegetables, including activated B vitamins and chelated minerals designed for better absorption.
$36.99 on Amazon

 

George Girls' Crew Socks 8-Pack
Add a fun touch to her daily outfits with these comfy crew socks, featuring colourful prints, ribbed legs for a snug fit, and eight assorted pairs to mix and match.
$10.00 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Tide To Go Pen
Back-to-school stains are inevitable, but the Tide To Go Pen makes it easy to tackle spills and marks on the spot, so kids can keep their clothes looking fresh from the classroom to after-school activities.
$4.93 at Walmart

 

iClever HS19 Kids Headphones
These iClever kids’ headphones feature a kid-friendly volume limit and built-in microphone for online classes, tablets, and schoolwork. The soft over-ear cushions and foldable design keep them comfortable for longer listening sessions, plus they’re easy to tuck into a backpack for school or travel.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

 

GPS Tracker
Keep tabs on little ones with this 2-in-1 GPS tracker, which can be worn as a wristband or clipped onto a backpack or keychain and works with Apple Find My on iOS devices. Its waterproof design, secure strap, and no-monthly-fee setup make it a convenient option for school, travel, and everyday adventures.
$28.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

LIVINGO Kids Scissors 3 Pack
These kids’ scissors are a back-to-school essential, featuring blunt safety tips, comfortable grips and durable stainless steel blades that make them ideal for classroom crafts and paper projects.
$17.09 on Amazon (was $18.99)

 

Bentgo Kids Lunch Bag
Make back-to-school lunches a little easier with this durable, double-insulated Bentgo lunch bag, which has room for a lunch box, water bottle and snacks, plus multiple pockets and an easy-clean, water-resistant exterior.
$32.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Quartet Plastic Frame Magnetic Whiteboard – $9.99

Kipling Seoul 15-Inch Laptop Backpack – $143.27

Story continues below advertisement

Aesthetic Daily Planner – $12.99

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices