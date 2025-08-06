Best back-to-school tech on sale now

Send this page to someone via email

Gear up for the new school year with the hottest back-to-school tech deals from leading brands like JBL, Apple, Samsung and more. From crystal-clear sound and sleek laptops to stunning displays, these must-have gadgets will elevate your study game and keep you connected. Don’t miss your chance to start the year smarter and sharper than ever before.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Jam out anywhere with The Tune 510BT – wireless JBL Pure Bass that’s rocked the world’s biggest stages, 40 hours of nonstop beats, seamless device switching, and all your calls and voice assistants just a button away. $35.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

Epson Ecotank Photo Et-8500 Wireless Color All-in-one Supertank Printer Make back-to-school projects easy with the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 – a wireless all-in-one supertank printer that delivers vibrant color prints, plus handy scanning, copying and easy control from its bright 4.3-inch touchscreen. $779.99 on Amazon (was $979.95)

Apple MacBook Air 15.3 Inch - M3 Chip - 256 GB SSD - 8 GB Unified Memory Snag the sleek Apple MacBook Air 15.3 inch with the powerful M3 chip – featuring 256GB SSD and 8GB unified memory – in stunning silver, now on sale just in time to elevate your back-to-school game. $1,199.97 at Staples (was $1,749.99)

Samsung 32 Inch FHD 75Hz LED FreeSync Monitor Get ready to ace the new school year with this sleek 32-inch gaming monitor – delivering sharp Full HD clarity, buttery-smooth visuals with a 75Hz refresh rate, and rich, true-to-life colors thanks to its high-contrast VA panel. Plus, the tilt-adjustable stand ensures you stay comfortable during those long study (or binge-watch) sessions. Stylish, functional and totally back-to-school ready. $168 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip 16 Inch TouchScreen Laptop With a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a versatile 16-inch touchscreen, the ASUS Vivobook S 16 Flip is a sleek, all-in-one laptop perfect for students balancing work and creativity. It’s unique 360 degree hinge makes it easy for tablet-to-laptop transitions. $999.99 at Staples (was $1,249.99)

