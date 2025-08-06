Best back-to-school tech on sale now

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Gear up for the new school year with the hottest back-to-school tech deals from leading brands like JBL, Apple, Samsung and more. From crystal-clear sound and sleek laptops to stunning displays, these must-have gadgets will elevate your study game and keep you connected. Don’t miss your chance to start the year smarter and sharper than ever before.
Jam out anywhere with The Tune 510BT – wireless JBL Pure Bass that’s rocked the world’s biggest stages, 40 hours of nonstop beats, seamless device switching, and all your calls and voice assistants just a button away.
Make back-to-school projects easy with the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 – a wireless all-in-one supertank printer that delivers vibrant color prints, plus handy scanning, copying and easy control from its bright 4.3-inch touchscreen.
Get ready to ace the new school year with this sleek 32-inch gaming monitor – delivering sharp Full HD clarity, buttery-smooth visuals with a 75Hz refresh rate, and rich, true-to-life colors thanks to its high-contrast VA panel. Plus, the tilt-adjustable stand ensures you stay comfortable during those long study (or binge-watch) sessions. Stylish, functional and totally back-to-school ready.
With a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a versatile 16-inch touchscreen, the ASUS Vivobook S 16 Flip is a sleek, all-in-one laptop perfect for students balancing work and creativity. It’s unique 360 degree hinge makes it easy for tablet-to-laptop transitions.
Comments