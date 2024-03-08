The most useful Amazon house hacks that will simplify your life

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Every so often, we come across a product that we suddenly can’t live without. There is simply no overstating the joy in discovering an item that adds ease to an otherwise busy routine. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of innovative products on the market. Read on to discover our favourite household finds from Amazon you’ll wish you knew about sooner – from a foldable bathroom sink to a hidden shoe organizer.

Magnetic Stove Shelf Kitchen countertop clutter accumulates quickly, and all those oils, vinegars and spices deserve a better home. This magnetic shelf is designed to attach to the top of your stove to serve as sturdy storage space for any number of oft-used cooking staples. $100.02 on Amazon

Foldable Bathroom Sink Organizer Whether at home or travelling, most of us could benefit from more bathroom counter real estate. This especially applies to anyone with a pedestal sink. A budget-friendly solution? This ultra-smart sink organizer that’s non-slip, heat resistant and foldable for easy storage. $40.58 on Amazon

Stackable Under-Sink Organizer Another way to maximize storage in a small bathroom: think vertical. If you have a bathroom vanity with space underneath, invest in stackable organizers to take advantage of every nook and cranny. We love this under-sink option with slide-out drawers that can stack up to three-tiers high (the product also works just as well in a pantry or fridge). $59.99 on Amazon

Clip-On Colander It’s hard to turn down a product that can save us both time and precious storage space. Conventional colanders will be a thing of the past thanks to this snazzy snap-on version that will fit onto any sized pot, pan or bowl. Made from food-grade silicone, it’s also heat-resistant and dishwasher safe. $18.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Hidden Shoe Cabinet Organizer Even our shoes deserve their own wardrobe. Instead of letting footwear pile up in the hallway (or tossing them on an unsightly shoe rack) conceal them in this stylish storage cabinet. The smartly designed furniture piece is adjustable to hold any shoe style – from sneakers to clunky boots. $334.83 on Amazon (was $367.49)

Colour-Coded Cutting Board When it comes to sanitary food practices, it’s best to have a dedicated cutting board for each food type to prevent cross-contamination. This clever bamboo cutting board addresses that need with six built-in plastic mats that fit onto the wood surface, and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy clean up. Buy on Amazon

Microwave Cool Caddy Heating a meal in the microwave often ends with a too-hot bowl or plate that isn’t exactly easy to pick up. This smart food carrier is a better way to safely remove hot meals without burning your fingers thanks to convenient handles that stay cool, even in the microwave. $15 on Amazon

Luxury Towel Warmer You know that luxurious feeling of wrapping yourself in a warm, freshly laundered towel? What if you could replicate that experience on a daily basis, or every time you showered? This modern product heats up towels in just one minute (and can keep them toasty warm for up to an hour). $192 on Amazon

Retractable Gap Dust Cleaner Every house has stubborn spaces that feel near-impossible to clean (from under the fridge to ceiling fans). This microfibre dust cleaner was designed to tackle those hard-to-reach areas. The adjustable handle can extend to 55-inches and can trap everything from dust to dog hair. $11.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

Pancake Batter Dispenser Groggy mornings are worthy of any kitchen hack we can get our hands on. We love this genius batter dispenser as a mess-free method for making perfectly sized pancakes. It can also be used when baking muffins, waffles or cupcakes. Plus, it’s a breeze to clean. $34.99 on Amazon (was $39)