10 kitchen tools that will inspire healthy eating

The chocolates are gone, the wine bottles are empty and the fridge is looking bare. As we say farewell to the indulgent moments, it’s time to usher in a renewed commitment to healthier eating. To make this transition seamless and enjoyable, we’ve curated a list of 10 handy kitchen tools to make it easy to eat healthy again.
If you’re on food TikTok, then it’s likely this handy gadget has popped up on your FYP. We’re not sure it gets any easier than this to make a chopped salad or a “sub in a tub” for lunch with this vegetable chopper.
Turn your fruit-based mixtures into a wide variety of frozen treats including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and more. This appliance is another TikTok fav where it turns canned fruit cocktail into a delish dessert.
Produce can be pricey so you want to keep it as fresh as possible for as long as possible. These containers are perfect for leafy greens, berries, grapes and more and puts grab-and-go eating at your fingertips.
Homemade meals are long known to be healthier than what you might grab at the food court below your building. Say goodbye to lukewarm soups in thermoses and instead, plug this in at your desk for those days you do head into the office.
Adding fresh herbs to your dishes are another way to boost the flavor of what you’re eating but handling those fresh herbs and be slightly daunting. This little scissor set makes it easy to top your dishes with freshly cut parsley, green onions and more.
