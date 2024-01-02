10 kitchen tools that will inspire healthy eating

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The chocolates are gone, the wine bottles are empty and the fridge is looking bare. As we say farewell to the indulgent moments, it’s time to usher in a renewed commitment to healthier eating. To make this transition seamless and enjoyable, we’ve curated a list of 10 handy kitchen tools to make it easy to eat healthy again.

Vegetable Chopper Vegetable Cutter Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer If you’re on food TikTok, then it’s likely this handy gadget has popped up on your FYP. We’re not sure it gets any easier than this to make a chopped salad or a “sub in a tub” for lunch with this vegetable chopper. $36.99 on Amazon

Food Kitchen Scale If your resolution has you eyeballing your portion sizes a little bit more closely, then you want an easy to operate, accurate scale like this one to do it. $18.69 on Amazon (was $21.99)

3-in1 Grater If you’re focusing on eating less food post-holiday indulgences, then shift your focus to flavor with this grater which can give your dishes a sprinkle of lemon zest, ginger, garlic and more. $14.58 on Amazon

Healthy Dessert Fruit Soft Serve Maker This small appliance makes it easy to say goodbye to dairy and sugar-filled treats. It’s a soft serve maker that turns bananas, mangos and more into frozen treats for your late night nosh. $59.98 on Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Turn your fruit-based mixtures into a wide variety of frozen treats including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and more. This appliance is another TikTok fav where it turns canned fruit cocktail into a delish dessert. $198 on Amazon

PC Produce Keepers Boxed Set, Produce can be pricey so you want to keep it as fresh as possible for as long as possible. These containers are perfect for leafy greens, berries, grapes and more and puts grab-and-go eating at your fingertips. $24.99 at Real Canadian Superstore

Crock Pot Mini Crock Portable Lunch Carrier Homemade meals are long known to be healthier than what you might grab at the food court below your building. Say goodbye to lukewarm soups in thermoses and instead, plug this in at your desk for those days you do head into the office. $24.99 at Kitchen Stuff Plus

Starfrit Easy Non-Stick Fries Cutter Pick up one of these gadgets to make an oven baked healthier version of your favourite fast food side dish. You can also pull it out to make zucchini fries, cucumber spears and more. $14.99 at Canadian Tire

Joyoldelf Gourmet Herb Scissors Set Adding fresh herbs to your dishes are another way to boost the flavor of what you’re eating but handling those fresh herbs and be slightly daunting. This little scissor set makes it easy to top your dishes with freshly cut parsley, green onions and more. $12.99 on Amazon

Lucky Iron Fish Forget your iron supplements–adding this unique fish to your soups, smoothies and other liquid-based dishes is a way to tastelessly and safely boost your iron levels. $59.99 on Amazon