10 essential kitchen products every beginner baker needs

The approaching holiday season often brings out the inner baker in us. However, when it’s not a skill we practice regularly (baking is a science, as they say) it’s easy to feel ill-equipped.

Whether you’re planning for an upcoming office cookie exchange or baking treats for a family gathering, we’ve rounded up 10 essential tools every baker needs in their arsenal.

Stainless Steel Whisk

OXO Good Grips Balloon Whisk If you’re whipping eggs or mixing batter, a high-quality stainless steel whisk will make you feel like a seasoned pastry chef. While silicone whisks are best used on non-stick cookware (to protect the pan from scratches), metal versions are more durable for all types of baking. This all-purpose stainless steel whisk features a secure, non-slip handle and is dishwasher safe. $14.99 on Amazon

Rubber Spatulas

Heat Resistant Silicone Spatula Set A silicone spatula should be considered an essential kitchen product for all baking needs. The multi-purpose tool is ideal for stirring, folding and scraping out stubborn batter remnants from mixing bowls. This heat-resistant set of four features a spatula size for every baking venture (from folding batter into a cake pan to icing a festive dessert). $27.99 on Amazon

Measuring Cups and Spoons

12 PC Measuring Cups & Spoon Set The biggest difference between baking and cooking comes down to precise ingredient measurements. While cooking offers more creative license to make a recipe your own, taking the same approach to baking could cost you a batch of cookies. A large set of measuring cups and spoons takes the guesswork out of the process to help achieve a perfect bake every time. $29.46 on Amazon

Mixing Bowls

Nera Matte Black Stainless Mixing Bowls, Set of 3 Every experienced baker has a reliable set of mixing bowls on hand (bonus points if they’re nesting-style like this variety for easy storage). Most baking recipes require separate bowls for wet and dry ingredients, so opt for something well-made that will last. These modern nesting bowls are stylish enough to display on a counter, and can double as a serving dish for salad. $69.95

Rolling Pin

Muso Wood Wooden French Rolling Pin Whether you’re whipping up a batch of sugar cookies or testing out at a fancy galette, a rolling pin is one of the more versatile baking tools on the market. This French-style wood option skips traditional handles in favour of tapered ends for easy rolling. The end result: perfectly even dough that won’t leave you with a hand cramp. $17.99 on Amazon

Hand Mixer

KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer Compared to a stand mixer (a larger investment that can take up precious counter space), a hand mixer is typically more practical for beginner bakers. The compact appliance is easy to maneuver in a mixing bowl, whether beating egg whites or mixing cake batter. We recommend sourcing one with multiple speeds like this KitchenAid mixer that comes in a variety of fun hues. $49.99 on Amazon

Cookie Scoop

Cookie scoop, set of 2 Fool people into thinking you’re an avid baker by opting for a cookie scoop. The humble kitchen item promises to deliver perfectly uniform, presentation-worthy cookies. It’s also the best way to ensure an even bake. We sourced a set from IKEA that offers two scoop sizes. For those who only bake once a year, reuse the handy tool to scoop everything from ice cream to meatballs. $7.99 at Ikea

Non-Stick Baking Pans

Amazon Basics 6-Piece Nonstick, Carbon Steel Oven Bakeware Baking Set When purchasing classic bake pans, choose a set that can cater to multiple baking projects. This set of six includes a muffin pan, loaf pan and two cake pans together with a standard baking sheet and roast pan. The pans also boast a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Even if you barely bake, basic bakeware like this is multi-purpose and won’t sit around collecting dust. $47.22 on Amazon (was $54.58)

Silicone Baking Mats

Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet, Set of 4 If you’re without non-stick baking pans, consider investing in silicone mats. This useful invention completely removes the need for cooking spray or parchment paper (meaning less waste). They also help evenly distribute heat when baked goods are in the oven. Some mats even feature special markings to help spread out cookie batter or more effectively roll out pizza dough. $22.5 on Amazon (was $32.87)

Cooling Rack

Non-Stick Steel Baking & Cooling Rack Pulling out that much-anticipated dessert from the oven is the easy part. But there’s one final step that’s often overlooked: removing said baked good from the baking sheet. This is where a cooling rack comes in handy. It will ensure whatever you’ve baked cools quickly and evenly to prevent over-baking. This model is also oven-safe, which means it can be repurposed to roast meats or vegetables. $17.99 at Canadian Tire