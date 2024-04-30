‘Multiple fatalities’ after Highway 401 crash, pursuit with officers in Durham Region

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a major crash on Highway 401 started with a robbery call in Clarington and a wrong-way pursuit onto the highway.

Police said at around 7:50 p.m. Monday, officers were called for a robbery near Green Road and Highway 2 in Clarington.

“The suspect fled when police arrived and a pursuit was initiated,” police said in a post on X.

Police said the suspect then got on Highway 401 in the opposite direction.

There was a multi-vehicle collision causing “multiple fatalities,” police said. As of Tuesday morning, police did not say how many people are dead.

The Special Investigations Unit, known as Ontario’s police watchdog, has been called in to investigate the incident involving officers.

Highway 401 was closed in both directions between Lakeridge Road and Brock Street in Whitby.

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, crews reopened the westbound lanes of the highway.

However, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the eastbound lanes are still closed and will remain blocked for some time.

UPDATE: Collision investigation continuing, #Hwy401 closed in both directions between LakeRidge Rd and Brock St Whitby.

