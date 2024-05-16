Hells Angels promote clubhouse just outside Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Hells Angels are not hiding the fact they are in the Peterborough, Ont., area.

Sitting atop a hill on Lily Lake Road, just on the north outskirts of the city, is a house with a sign with the biker gang’s insignia and a bright red and white sign with “Hells Angels” attached to the front.

Peter Edwards, the organized crime reporter with the Toronto Star and an author of several books on organized crime, says it’s a “significant” indication the Hells Angels mean business in the area after likely “testing the market.”

“I’m not really surprised,” said Edwards. “Peterborough is significant, it’s almost surprising it didn’t get a chapter before this.”

Formerly the house in Selwyn Township (part of Peterborough County) has featured insignia of the “Bad Boyz MC” and “Red Devils MC Peterborough,” changing to “Hells Angels” earlier this month.

Edwards surmises they were motorcycle clubs which were “testing the waters,” for the “world’s largest outlaw motorcycle club or gang.”

“Those other clubs would be testing the waters — they’d be junior support clubs,” said Edwards. “Just like the NHL has the American Hockey League and the East Coast Hockey League, Hells Angeles have these guys.

“They were testing the market and authorities and they passed their tests. They decided they are worth planting something there.”

As to what would make Peterborough city and county attractive to the motorcycle gang, Edwards says the area’s location “midway” between Toronto and Montreal makes it a “major pathway” to access and exit, if needed.

“This isn’t the boondocks for them. This is right in a major pathway. It’s frankly a smart move by them.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This isn't the boondocks for them. This is right in a major pathway. It's frankly a smart move by them."

Edwards says the city being a “university town” with Trent University and Fleming College also offers potential clients if drug trafficking is involved.

“It’s a university town and that’s people who can afford their products,” said Edwards. “… they can pretty much have control of the area for their work. And have a guaranteed market if they bring drugs in.”

Edwards says the Outlaws Motorcycle Club is considered the main rival to the Hells Angels. The Outlaws had a clubhouse in the city but reportedly disbanded in 2019.

“It will be interesting to see the Outlaws, if there is retaliation or do they just move off to the side,” said Edwards. “They rarely fight head-on.”

Police monitoring

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) says it’s aware of the Hells Angels’ new setup in Peterborough County and warns of the organization’s well-known criminal history.

“They are involved in all aspects of crime — from white-collar crime to the most serious and the most dangerous murders and homicides,” BEU Det. Insp. Scott Wade told Global News.

However, rather than being a new chapter, OPP believe the Peterborough-area presence is a new associate club.

“Hells Angels will utilize support clubs and associate clubs to distance themselves from criminal acts their engaged in,” said Wade.

The Peterborough Police Service says it is also aware of the clubhouse which is “on the border with our community.” The service is also a member of the provincial BEU.

“As such, we will continue to monitor activity and ask that anyone with concerns about suspicious activity should report it to the police of jurisdiction or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca,” police stated.

Likewise, Edwards suspects Hells Angels members have scouted police.

“It’s going to be a challenge for your police,” he said. “They will know the police department, who is who and they will know their habits.

“If I was a senior police officer, I would be not wanting my officers leaving themselves exposed in anyway.”

OPP are advising residents to be cautious and avoid interaction with the motorcycle gang.

“Limit your involvement from outlaw motorcycle gangs, don’t get involved,” said Scott. “If you see large groups of them and you believe there’s criminal acts being taken, contact police. Call 911 if it’s an emergency only.”

Edwards says he expects activity to increase at the clubhouse this Victoria Day long weekend, typically a time for the Hells Angels to do a “show of force” — a display of strength in numbers.

“When you set up a chapter you need six people that you trust as members,” he said. “This means they got six people they think they can count on in the area.

“Sometimes when you watch the gatherings you can get an idea of what the status is and who is being played up to,” he later added. “This is a great career move for someone.”