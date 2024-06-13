Menu

Crime

Alleged mastermind in major data theft, fraud at Desjardins among 4 arrested

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
Quebec provincial police have arrested a man they say was the principle architect of a major data theft and multimillion-dollar fraud involving the co-operative financial group Desjardins.

Police told reporters today that Sébastien Boulanger-Dorval, 42, worked in the marketing department at the financial institution until 2019, when the data belonging to more than 9.7 million people, including about seven million Quebecers, was stolen.

A news release says police arrested three other people allegedly connected to the data theft and fraud: Jean-Loup Masse-Leullier, 32, François Baillargeon-Bouchard, 35, and Laurence Bernier, 29.

Provincial police say the suspects face charges including fraud, identity theft, and trafficking in identity information, adding that arrest warrants have been issued for four other people allegedly involved in the crimes at Desjardins.

On Wednesday, police in Laval, Que., said they had arrested three people connected to the case.

Laval police said the three suspects — Ayoub Kourdal, 36; Imad Jbara, 33; and an unnamed third person — used the stolen data to commit fraud totalling $8.9 million between September 2018 and January 2019.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

