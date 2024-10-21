N.B. election day 2024: Voters to decide on 3rd-term government or new direction

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswickers are headed to the polls after a 33-day campaign that has shaped up to be a tight race between Susan Holt’s Liberals and Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservatives.

Higgs is seeking a third term as premier, aiming to become the first to achieve this milestone since Liberal Premier Frank McKenna in 1995.

But the latest opinion surveys suggest a dead heat between the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives. The Green Party, led by David Coon, was a distant third in the polls aggregated by 338Canada.com.

If Holt wins, her victory will be historic as she would become the first woman to lead the province.

The campaign has been dominated by issues including access to health care, affordability and housing — as well as a gender identity policy in schools, or Policy 713.

Polls are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. AT on election day.

Global News has profiled all 49 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates and see how your riding has voted in past elections.

Check back here throughout the night for live coverage and up-to-date results.

— with a file from The Canadian Press