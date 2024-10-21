N.B. votes 2024: Higgs loses own riding as PCs take devastating election blow

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs will no longer be the representative for Quispamsis, Global News projects.

Higgs, who was seeking a third term as premier, has lost his riding to Liberal Aaron Kennedy – a trend mirroring the ultimate result: a Liberal majority with Susan Holt becoming the province’s first female premier, according to Global’s projection.

“It’s certainly not the night we hoped for but nevertheless, it is what it is,” he told supporters at his election gathering on Monday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Higgs said his party will begin discussing leadership transition in the coming days.

“After those discussions are complete, I will make a formal announcement,” he added.

Higgs, 70, has been leader of the PCs since 2016, and premier of New Brunswick since 2018. He was first elected to the legislature in 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News projected a Liberal majority government Monday night after a 33-day campaign that was considered a tight race between Holt and Higgs.

At dissolution more than a month ago, the Conservatives held 25 seats in the 49-seat legislature. The Liberals held 16 seats, the Greens had three, there was one Independent and there were four vacancies.

More to come.