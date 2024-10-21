SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. votes 2024: Higgs loses own riding as PCs take devastating election blow

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 8:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'PC leader visits northern ridings ahead of New Brunswick election'
PC leader visits northern ridings ahead of New Brunswick election
WATCH: PC leader visits northern ridings ahead of New Brunswick election – Oct 10, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs will no longer be the representative for Quispamsis, Global News projects.

Higgs, who was seeking a third term as premier, has lost his riding to Liberal Aaron Kennedy – a trend mirroring the ultimate result: a Liberal majority with Susan Holt becoming the province’s first female premier, according to Global’s projection.

“It’s certainly not the night we hoped for but nevertheless, it is what it is,” he told supporters at his election gathering on Monday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Higgs said his party will begin discussing leadership transition in the coming days.

“After those discussions are complete, I will make a formal announcement,” he added.

Higgs, 70, has been leader of the PCs since 2016, and premier of New Brunswick since 2018. He was first elected to the legislature in 2010.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Global News projected a Liberal majority government Monday night after a 33-day campaign that was considered a tight race between Holt and Higgs.

At dissolution more than a month ago, the Conservatives held 25 seats in the 49-seat legislature. The Liberals held 16 seats, the Greens had three, there was one Independent and there were four vacancies.

More to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices