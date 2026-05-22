Ford says only the media cares about pause on transparency requests

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford says only “the media party” cares about transparency rules after his government temporarily paused all freedom of information requests.

Before the Victoria Day long weekend, senior civil servants who process access to information requests across the provincial government were told to pause their work while new guidance rules were written.

The pause, confirmed to Global News by sources, hasn’t been formally announced or shared with the province’s transparency watchdog. There isn’t a timeline for processing transparency requests to resume.

Defending the move on Friday at an unrelated event in Sault Ste. Marie, Ford said the issue didn’t resonate with the public.

“You know who FOIs? The media party, they’re obsessed with it,” he claimed.

“We’re duplicating what the federal government is doing, simple. We were an outlier. I should have done this eight years ago, but I didn’t. The media party can focus on that, I’m going to focus on job creation.”

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The government-wide freeze on transparency requests, however, will impact thousands of FOIs filed by members of the public, lawyers and businesses.

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Data from the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario shows that, in 2024, a little over 1,000 requests — or about four per cent of the 27,000 total — came from the media.

Members of the public filed more than 7,000 requests that year, while businesses filed almost 11,000. Individuals using agents filed another 7,000.

The freeze on all ongoing freedom of information requests was communicated to civil servants using a Microsoft Teams message, sources previously told Global News.

A spokesperson for the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, which oversees freedom of information requests, said the government had not informed them about the pause.

They said the independent transparency watchdog had only learned about it through media reporting, which it was trying to verify.

“The IPC has not been notified of a freeze on processing freedom of information requests, and we are not aware of the facts underlying the Trillium media article,” they wrote in a statement, referencing the outlet that first broke the story.

“An outright freeze on the processing of FOI requests, if there is one, would raise significant concerns about the public’s right of access to government-held information, transparency, and accountability.”

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The spokesperson said they had reached out to the government, but hadn’t received a response.

“We will continue reaching out,” they added.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the government was using recent, controversial changes to freedom of information laws “as an excuse to obliterate access to any information now.”