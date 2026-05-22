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1 comment

  1. Colleen Gerrits
    May 22, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    Why do you want to separate from Canada ?

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Politics

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses separatism referendum announcement

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 22, 2026 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answering questions about the separatism question being added to the October referendum
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Premier Danielle Smith will be answering questions and providing more information about the Alberta separatism question being added to this fall’s referendum.

That 12:30 p.m. MT news conference will be livestreamed in the video player above.

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Smith revealed Thursday night there will be an additional question in an Oct. 19 referendum she already announced earlier this year.

Albertans will be asked if the province should stay in Canada or if they want a future binding referendum on separation.

— More to come…

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