Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses separatism referendum announcement

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Premier Danielle Smith will be answering questions and providing more information about the Alberta separatism question being added to this fall’s referendum.

That 12:30 p.m. MT news conference will be livestreamed in the video player above.

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Smith revealed Thursday night there will be an additional question in an Oct. 19 referendum she already announced earlier this year.

Albertans will be asked if the province should stay in Canada or if they want a future binding referendum on separation.

— More to come…