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Politics

Alberta’s referendum on a separation referendum elicits bewilderment, concern

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 10:57 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Danielle Smith address to Albertans'
Premier Danielle Smith address to Albertans
Premier Danielle Smith's televised address to Albertans on May 21, 2026.
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Premier Danielle Smith announced  Thursday the upcoming Alberta referendum on Oct. 19 will include a new question about whether Albertans want, at a future date, to hold a binding referendum on the province leaving Canada.

“Kicking the can down the road only prolongs a very emotional and important debate,” Smith said in televised speech. “It’s time to have a vote, understand the will of Albertans on this subject, and move on.”

Here’s what some are saying about the premier’s announcement:

Lori Williams
Mount Royal University political scientist

“I think what she’s trying to do is satisfy both those who want to remain in Canada and those who want a separatism referendum — and she’s likely to satisfy neither.”

Jeff Rath
Lawyer for Stay Free Alberta separatist group behind referendum petition tied up in court

“She’s just alienated the most hardcore portion of her base…. The 301,620 people that signed the petition are smart enough to see through it, and she has just created an unstoppable political force in the province of Alberta that will be rallying against her.”

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Andrew Knack
Mayor of Edmonton

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“Premier Smith’s government is causing severe economic uncertainty that will only result in lost investment and lost jobs that we all rely on… When the separatist agenda and virtue signalling take priority over stable and collaborative governance, Albertans lose out.”

Cam Davies
Leader of the pro-independence Republican Party of Alberta

“A vote to have a vote is the literal definition of kicking the can down the road.”

Thomas Lukaszuk
Organizer of the pro-Canada Forever Canadian petition

“Danielle Smith decided that six months of a divisive campaign and economic damage to Alberta isn’t long enough. She wants to hold a referendum on holding a referendum to break up Canada.”

Naheed Nenshi
Alberta Opposition NDP Leader

“This spring and summer, we’re going to be knocking on doors, we’re going to be talking to our neighbours, we’re going to be mobilizing, we’re going to make sure that Danielle Smith and the separatists get the defeat they so richly deserve.”

Corey Hogan
Alberta Liberal member of Parliament

“This baffling, referendum-on-a-referendum question will do nothing to settle anything. It adds another layer of confusion. It will divide. It will distract. It will damage.”

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Dominic LeBlanc
Federal intergovernmental affairs minister

“As we take note of Premier Smith’s address this evening, we remain focused on building a stronger Canada for all in full partnership with Alberta and to the benefit of all Albertans and all Canadians.”

Billy-Joe Tuccaro
Chief of Mikisew Cree First Nation

“The question announced today is intended to be the beginning of the end of Treaty, in a manufactured UCP separatist crisis. A year ago, no one was talking about this.”

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation

“Albertans are now seeing Danielle Smith’s government for what it is: undemocratic, authoritarian, and willing to bend to the whims of a loud, angry majority.”

Pierre Poilievre
Federal Conservative Leader

“I’m a strong Canadian federalist, a proud Albertan and a proud Canadian. I want a strong Alberta within a united Canada, and all Conservatives will be campaigning for Canadian unity in Alberta.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

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