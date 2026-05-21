B.C. man suffering reaction to COVID-19 vaccine still trying to get compensation

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A B.C. man who is one of the rare people suffering a debilitating reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine says he is now living in a bureaucratic nightmare trying to get compensation.

Jan Przeranski says that as a result of his vaccination, he suffers from severe lymphedema, a chronic, progressive condition that has caused swelling and infections in his arm.

He says he applied to the federal government’s vaccine injury compensation program, which was first administered by the private consulting firm Oxaro.

Following a raft of problems with Oxaro, the federal government took over the program in March.

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Przeranksi says that despite that, he’s received virtually no financial compensation for his injuries, which have left him in financial ruin.

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“The basic things I used to be able to do, groceries, prepare a meal, shaving, dressing yourself, I don’t wear shoelaces anymore, buttoning shorts and things like this, basic daily tasks is out of the question,” he told Global News.

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He also said that doctors have told him that eventually the lymphedema will lead to amputation.

“Yeah, if the infections keep coming often, yeah, it will lead to it,” Przeranksi added.

He wants the Public Health Agency of Canada to give him a clear timeline of when he will receive the full maximum $284,000 he qualifies for, as well as thousands of dollars in backlogged expenses.

Global News contacted the health agency, but received no reply by deadline.