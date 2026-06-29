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Health

B.C. nurses issue 72-hour strike notice

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 3:49 pm
1 min read
Nurses close the curtains of a patient's room in the intensive care unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
Nurses close the curtains of a patient's room in the intensive care unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. JOH
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B.C.’s nurses have issued a 72-hour strike notice, saying the action shows their growing frustration with pressures facing the profession and health-care system.

This comes after the rejection of a tentative agreement reached between the Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) and health employers.

Sixty-seven per cent of nurses rejected the agreement after 98.2 per cent voted in May in favour of job action.

The agreement did have improvements to benefits and shift premiums, but nurses want to secure a general wage increase to reflect the fact that they play a vital role in sustaining a health-care system that is operating beyond its limits, according to information released by the union.

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“This is fundamentally a conversation about priorities,” says BCNU president Adriane Gear in a release. “Nurses want to know why the health authorities continue to spend millions of dollars on costly short-term staffing solutions, while the nurses who are here for the long-term struggling with workload pressures, unsafe working conditions and staffing shortages are being told the cupboards are empty.”

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Click to play video: 'BC nurses vote 98.2% in favour of a strike'
BC nurses vote 98.2% in favour of a strike

The union says that a strike is not a step that nurses want to take.

“However, many have reached the point where they feel they have no choice but to shine a light on the realities they face every day while caring for British Columbians in crowded hospitals, understaffed long-term care facilities, community health settings andpatients’s homes across the province,” NBA chief negotiator and BCNU CEO Jim Gould said.

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