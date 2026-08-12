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Environment

Ottawa announces $34M for climate resilience projects across Canada

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2026 8:22 am
1 min read
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Julie Dabrusin rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, June 1, 2026. View image in full screen
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Julie Dabrusin rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, June 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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The federal government is spending $34 million for 141 climate resilience projects across the country.

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin is in Halifax this morning to make the announcement.

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That city is receiving nearly $800,000 to install cooling measures in its parks to help residents stay cool in extreme heat.

In all, 128 communities across Canada will receive funding for various projects.

Other projects highlighted in the announcement include $650,000 for the Municipality of Waterloo to fight extreme heat for resident housing.

A Quebec community will also get $1 million for flood-reduction measures.

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