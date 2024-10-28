Blaine Higgs officially steps down as leader of N.B. Progressive Conservative Party

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John East MLA Glen Savoie has been named interim leader of New Brunswick’s PC Party, as Blaine Higgs steps down from the job after a crushing defeat in last week’s election.

Savoie was first elected in 2010 and has served as minister responsible for la Francophonie, minister of environment and climate change and minister of local government as well as government house leader.

He will now be leader of the official Opposition in the legislature, and lead a caucus of 16 MLAs.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt made political history in New Brunswick in the Oct. 21 election by becoming the first woman premier of the province. Her party swept 31 ridings to form a majority government.

Higgs, who was seeking a third term as premier in this election, lost his own riding of Quispamsis to Liberal Aaron Kennedy.

The PCs have an annual general meeting scheduled for Nov. 9, where Savoie will make an address.