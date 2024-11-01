Susan Holt reveals her first cabinet as N.B. premier, most are rookies

Send this page to someone via email

Premier-designate Susan Holt announced her 19-person cabinet Friday, ahead of a swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, which contains a number of new faces.

The cabinet includes just two members with previous cabinet experience and 10 first-time MLAs.

Headlining the list of front-bench rookies is former Horizon Health CEO Dr. John Dornan, who will serve as minister of health. University professor Claire Johnson received the education and early childhood development role, while Cindy Miles, who narrowly won her Hanwell-New Maryland seat, will take on social development.

The rookies are joined by others who have yet to serve in cabinet but stickhandled big critic portfolios during the Liberals’ time in opposition. Bathurst MLA Rene Legacy will be named deputy premier and after spending years as finance critic will now take over as minister of finance. He will also handle the government’s energy policy.

Story continues below advertisement

Rob McKee served as Holt’s health critic and “QP sherpa” but will now take over as attorney general and minister of justice, while also handling mental health and addictions.

A swearing-in ceremony for cabinet and all 49 MLAs is scheduled for Saturday in Fredericton. A spokesperson for Holt said she would not be available to media on Friday to talk about her new cabinet, but would be available following the ceremony on Saturday.

The list also includes a handful of MLAs from the party’s breakthrough in Saint John and the Kennebecasis Valley. Former PC MP John Herron will take on natural resources and Alyson Townsend will be responsible for post-secondary education, training and labour.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Another pair from the region have been given priority portfolios, with former Saint John councillor David Hickey taking on the New Brunswick Housing Corporation and Aaron Kennedy, who defeated former premier Blaine Higgs in Moncton, will deal with local government and Service New Brunswick, as the party has promised a complete overhaul of the property tax system and long-awaited fiscal reform for municipalities.

The only two MLAs with experience in cabinet are Robert Gauvin, who will serve as public safety minister and served in Higgs’ cabinet before resigning over proposed changes to rural hospitals, and Gilles Lepage, who served in the Gallant cabinet and will take on the climate change portfolio.

Others with cabinet experience have been given prominent roles elsewhere. Francine Landry will become the first francophone woman to be speaker of the legislative assembly. Benoit Bourque and Guy Arseneault will serve as deputy speakers.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the government’s youngest MLAs, Marco Leblanc, will be government house leader and Jacques Leblanc will serve as whip.

Here is the full list: