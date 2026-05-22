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6 comments

  1. Les
    May 22, 2026 at 10:47 am

    Just more liberal word salad with zero substance.

  2. Jim Kent
    May 22, 2026 at 10:47 am

    Morning news on Global just showed interviews with 5 leftist commentators talking about Alberta’s move to put a separation question on the October referendum and 0 commenters from the conservative view. Global is the worst network for biased reporting.

  3. Anonymous
    May 22, 2026 at 10:43 am

    Jimmie loves russian kak

  4. Jimmie
    May 22, 2026 at 10:39 am

    Hey Duke… Your part of the reason Canada is fractured . You spew hate hiding behind behind your keyboard at fellow Canadians ! Come on at us pal! The east is supported by the West yet you have the usually better than the rest attitude .

  5. Duke
    May 22, 2026 at 10:29 am

    It was funny seeing separation and angry Alberta YouTube channels being created, only to find out it was created in the Netherlands using paid actors to pretend to be Canadians. All for click bait profits. I’m sure some the rightnuts here easily fell for it. Loosers.

  6. St
    May 22, 2026 at 10:18 am

    Just another nonsensical liberal psyop. The only thing you note here is that the parasites in eastern Canada realize they can’t survive without western resources. #WEXIT

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Canada

Alberta must be ‘at the centre’ of making Canada better, Carney says

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 22, 2026 10:06 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Smith sets October vote on path to possible Alberta separation referendum'
Smith sets October vote on path to possible Alberta separation referendum
Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans will vote in October on whether to begin the process for a future binding referendum on separating from Canada, rather than on separation itself. As Erik Bay reports, the plan has drawn criticism from separatists, who say it delays a direct vote, and opponents, who argue the government is fuelling uncertainty following competing petitions and a court ruling that halted a separatist signature drive.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says Alberta “being at the center” of Canadian development is “essential,” after Premier Danielle Smith announced a referendum that will ask whether the province should leave Canada.

“Canada is working. We’re working in a spirit of cooperative federalism to make the country better. We’re renovating the country as we go, and Alberta being at the center of that is essential,” he said on Friday, speaking from the Library of Parliament in the Centre Block reconstruction site on Parliament Hill.

“Canada is the greatest country in the world, but it can be better. And we’re working on making it better. We’re working with Alberta on making it better.”

Albertans are set to go to the polls this fall to answer a series of referendum questions, including whether or not to vote — at a future date — to leave Canada.

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Premier Danielle Smith, in a paid televised speech Thursday night, said the province will be adding a question to the Oct. 19 referendum she announced the last time she took to the airwaves back in February.

The additional question will be: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says separation question to be added to October referendum'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says separation question to be added to October referendum

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre had said in comments on Thursday ahead of the Smith announcement that “all Conservatives will be campaigning for Canadian unity in Alberta.”

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“We believe that Alberta deserves a fair deal in this country, which means that we unblock the resources, we allow the oil and gas sector to grow, we get the federal government off the backs and out of the way of Alberta workers and small businesses so the province can prosper,” he said.

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Liberal MP Corey Hogan, currently representing the riding of Calgary Confederation, posted a statement on X, saying that Smith “is willfully ignoring the will of the vast majority of Albertans who want no part of this separatist conversation.”

“This baffling, referendum-on-a-referendum question will do nothing to settle anything. It adds another layer of confusion. It will divide. It will distract. It will damage.”

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd, who currently represents the Edmonton-area riding of Parkland, also posted on X that he will “stand up for my country in any referendum, and I will be campaigning for a united Canada.”

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