3 clam fishermen die off coast of Savary Island when boat capsizes

Send this page to someone via email

Three men died on Thursday in a boating incident off the shore of Savary Island.

Powell River RCMP, on the Sunshine Coast, received a call at approximately 11 p.m. from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre that a boat had capsized approximately 500 to 1,000 metres offshore of Savary.

Two men had made it to the shore, police said, but three others remained missing. Police said the men were clam fishing in the area.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre had received a report at 10 p.m. when a boat failed to return to Lund Harbour, on the Sunshine Coast, as expected.

In response, search and rescue resources were immediately deployed, including a Powell River Coast Guard lifeboat, an inshore fast rescue craft from Cortez Bay and an Air Force Kingfisher aircraft from 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron based in Comox, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Powell River RCMP , in coordination with Savary Island Fire, conducted shoreline searches, and the three missing men were located deceased.

The two men who survived were transported back to Powell River and then to the hospital.