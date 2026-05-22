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Sports

Saskastchewan Roughriders prepare for first CFL game in Saskatoon in 35 years

By Noah Rishaug Global News
Posted May 22, 2026 7:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Roughriders prepare for pre season game against Winnipeg.'
Roughriders prepare for pre season game against Winnipeg.
WATCH: Roughriders prepare for a rare pre-season game in Winnipeg
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The Saskatchewan Roughriders are back at Griffiths Stadium this week, but this time, it’s not just another training camp practice.

On Saturday, the Riders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a historic matchup that marks the first CFL game played in Saskatoon in 35 years.

Head coach Corey Mace says the Blue Bombers will provide an immediate challenge for his team.

“These guys present a lot of things defensively that they’ll have to find the answer to. We’re going to get a mental test, we’re going to get a physical test,” said Mace.

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One of the biggest decisions heading into the game will be how much playing time veteran quarterback Trevor Harris receives versus opportunities for younger talent.

Harris says he’s prepared for whatever role the coaching staff chooses.

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“I have an insane amount of trust for Corey Mace as a head coach… whatever he prescribes is what I’m going to do. I’m prepared to play all four quarters,” said Harris.

The game represents a major moment for football fans in Saskatoon.

Griffiths Stadium, normally home to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, has undergone extensive preparations to handle CFL-level crowds and production demands.

The upgrades go beyond the field itself.

Event organizers have brought in what they describe as the largest mobile jumbotron in North America, transported from Edmonton specifically for the game.

Fans can also expect a festival-style atmosphere surrounding the stadium, with the promenade area set to be filled with activities and tailgate-style gatherings ahead of kickoff.

The game is nearly sold out, with only standing-room tickets still available heading into the weekend.

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