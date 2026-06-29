Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Rookies shine in Riders debut

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 11:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rookies shine in Riders debut'
Rookies shine in Riders debut
It may have come in a losing effort, but Friday night was one these two Saskatchewan Roughriders will never forget. Rookie running back Quali Conley and Saskatoon product Daniel Wiebe both scored their first CFL touchdowns in their league debuts against Toronto.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It may have come in a losing effort, but Friday night was one these two Saskatchewan Roughriders will never forget. Rookie running back Quali Conley and Saskatoon product Daniel Wiebe both scored their first CFL touchdowns in their league debuts against Toronto.

For Wiebe, the moment hits closer to home… literally.

The Sask. boy and USask Huskies alumnus grew up watching the Roughriders, dreaming of suiting up for the green and white. In his debut, he recorded two receptions for 48 yards, a touchdown and helped out on special teams with the punt return.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’ve definitely pictured it, you know, I’ve wanted to play pro ball for as long as I can remember, so growing up in Sask it’s what you want to be doing and to be able to do it means a ton and I just want to keep building,” said Wiebe.

Story continues below advertisement

“Put him on the list, another first guy for me, took his touchdown card,” said quarterback Trevor Harris.

“It was awesome, it’s awesome, I’ll tell you what, there’s not a more deserving guy of having success than Danny Wiebe. He had a tremendous training camp; he just comes to work every day, dominates, he’s a stud.” Harris added.

For the first-year back, Conley was thrust into the starting role and didn’t waste it, averaging 6.3 yards per carry on 8 attempts totaling 50 yards on the ground and his first career CFL touchdown.

“It felt good, but it was a team effort. I felt like we were passing so well that the run just opened up,” said Conley.

It’s a date that will echo in the minds of the pair, June 26, 2026.

For both rookies, it’s just the beginning of the road as they settle into their CFL careers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices