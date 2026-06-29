Rookies shine in Riders debut

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It may have come in a losing effort, but Friday night was one these two Saskatchewan Roughriders will never forget. Rookie running back Quali Conley and Saskatoon product Daniel Wiebe both scored their first CFL touchdowns in their league debuts against Toronto.

For Wiebe, the moment hits closer to home… literally.

The Sask. boy and USask Huskies alumnus grew up watching the Roughriders, dreaming of suiting up for the green and white. In his debut, he recorded two receptions for 48 yards, a touchdown and helped out on special teams with the punt return.

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“I’ve definitely pictured it, you know, I’ve wanted to play pro ball for as long as I can remember, so growing up in Sask it’s what you want to be doing and to be able to do it means a ton and I just want to keep building,” said Wiebe.

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“Put him on the list, another first guy for me, took his touchdown card,” said quarterback Trevor Harris.

“It was awesome, it’s awesome, I’ll tell you what, there’s not a more deserving guy of having success than Danny Wiebe. He had a tremendous training camp; he just comes to work every day, dominates, he’s a stud.” Harris added.

For the first-year back, Conley was thrust into the starting role and didn’t waste it, averaging 6.3 yards per carry on 8 attempts totaling 50 yards on the ground and his first career CFL touchdown.

“It felt good, but it was a team effort. I felt like we were passing so well that the run just opened up,” said Conley.

It’s a date that will echo in the minds of the pair, June 26, 2026.

For both rookies, it’s just the beginning of the road as they settle into their CFL careers.