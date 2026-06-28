Canada eyes victory over South Africa in 1st World Cup elimination match

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The Canadian men’s national team is looking to keep their FIFA World Cup dreams alive and aiming for a win against South Africa Sunday afternoon.

Canada now enters uncharted territory, playing in its first FIFA World Cup elimination match and marking the furthest the men’s team has gone in a World Cup. It’s also the first time Canada has played outside their home country for the 2026 tournament, which is at Los Angeles Stadium.

Canada finished in second place in Group B on Wednesday afternoon following a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland, meaning they had to play the second-place finisher from Group A.

That spot was locked up by South Africa following their 1-0 upset victory over South Korea in Wednesday night’s match.

Canada’s sits 23 spots ahead of South Africa in official FIFA rankings, which is 31 compared to South Africa’s 54. South Africa is in its fourth World Cup after failing to qualify for the last three.

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South Africa won the only international match the two have played against one another in a 2-0 final in an international friendly back on Nov. 20, 2007.

1:31 Team Canada drops final World Cup game to Switzerland, still advance to knockout round

Canada had the opportunity to finish in first place in Group B with a win or draw against Switzerland, affording the team a week off before playing again in Vancouver.

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“We just (wanted) to continue the energy that’s taken place here in Canada,” Canadian head coach Jesse Marsch said following the match against Switzerland, admitting that he was “disappointed” the team couldn’t get the result needed to remain in Vancouver.

However, Marsch stated he was “proud” of the players’ response after going down 2-0.

“I know our team has heart. … We’re going to focus on the positives. We’re going to focus on the response (in the second half).”

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Marsch has many decisions to make for the crucial match, especially deciding on whether star defender Alphonso Davies will lace up for the all-important match. Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio also sat out Wednesday’s match due to muscle tightness.

With all the firsts the Canadians are experiencing this tournament, the team is seeking to make their mark on the big stage.

“We got past our group; that’s something that we really wanted,” Eustáquio said following Wednesday’s match.

“Obviously wanted to stay in Vancouver for one or two more games … but we still have a World Cup to play so we’re going with everything [we have] to Los Angeles.”

The winner will advance to the Round of 16. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m., EST.