Planned driving safety training campus in Beaumont gets $38.5M from province

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A long-term vision for City of Beaumont is a step closer to reality after the Alberta government announced funding for a new safety training campus in the community south of Edmonton.

The Alberta Motor Transport Association Safety Campus, or AMTA Safety Campus, will provide specialized, hands-on training for law enforcement and commercial drivers.

“This is going to really, truly change the landscape of this community in a positive way that I think is gonna be groundbreaking, quite frankly,” said Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis.

The City of Beaumont has secured 160 acres of land for the proposed campus in the planned Beaumont Innovation Park, which will be south of Highway 625, between Highway 814 and Range Road 241.

On Friday, the province said it will be providing $38.5 million to the City of Beaumont to build the infrastructure for the Innovation Park, including for the proposed safety campus.

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“This funding is going to go to the City of Beaumont to support roads, utilities, servicing for a future development of an innovation park,” Ellis said.

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“I’m so proud of Beaumont and I can’t wait to see this come to life,” said Brandon Lunty, MLA for Leduc and Beaumont.

Plans include an emergency vehicle operator track for high-speed and emergency driver training, a firearms range, scenario-based training areas and dedicated commercial vehicle training facilities.

The campus and construction of it is also seen as an economic boon for the bedroom community five minutes south of Edmonton.

“It’s also going to help us diversify our tax base so all of those are benefits in terms of creating opportunities, brining in skilled professionals as well as labourers,” said Beaumont Mayor Lisa Vanderkwaak.

“I see this as, once it gets started it’s just going to take off.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I see this as, once it gets started it's just going to take off."

The Alberta Motor Transport Association is responsible for financing, building and operating the safety campus. There’s no firm timeline yet on when it will open.

“It’s up to us to go roll up our sleeves and say, ‘How do we build it, when can we have it first occupied?’ and move forward and continue to grow,” said Tim Bennett, chair of the AMTA.

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Bringing these training opportunities together would build on the existing relationship between law enforcement and Alberta’s commercial transportation industry, the province said.

Alberta’s Sheriff highway patrol already works closely with the commercial sector on vehicle inspections, enforcement and safety standards.

“Strong public safety depends on well-trained professionals and the infrastructure needed to support them,” Ellis said.

“This investment will help create the foundation for a modern training facility that can serve Alberta’s public safety and commercial transportation sectors for years to come, while supporting economic growth and employment in the Beaumont region.”

“As MLA for this region, I’m so proud of Beaumont and I can’t wait to see this come to life,” said Brandon Lunty, MLA for Leduc and Beaumont.