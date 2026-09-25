RCMP remind drivers to stop for school buses after two Kelowna students are struck by a vehicle

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Two elementary school students were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna’s Upper Mission Thursday.

“I thought it was my own kid because he gets off that bus as well,” said witness Kevin Dalman.

The incident happened on Arbor View Drive after the students got off the bus.

“The school bus had just dropped off the students,” said Kelowna RCMP Col. Steven Lang. “They were in the process of crossing the street and that’s when they were struck by the SUV, which was coming head-on towards the school bus in an opposite direction.”

Both students were taken to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries.

Arbor View Drive was closed for hours while police investigated.

One person was taken into custody but has since been released.

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Police say no charges have been laid at this point.

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“Alcohol is not considered to be a contributing factor. The other part of the criminality or related factors are under investigation,” Lang said.

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Police are also investigating whether the school bus had activated its flashing red lights at the time of the incident.

The collision is prompting RCMP to remind drivers of the law when approaching a school bus.

“Drivers are required by law to stop on both sides of the school bus, remain stopped until those stop sign and lights are turned off, at which point they can proceed,” Lang said.

Several other students were still on the bus and witnessed the incident.

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Central Okanagan Public Schools Superintendent Jon Rever issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened at this incident, and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected. Currently, our focus is supporting students and families. Our Post-Critical Incident Response Team is supporting students, staff, and conversations at home and school to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”