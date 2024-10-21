SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

New Brunswick election results: Live numbers from the 2024 vote

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s voting day in the New Brunswick election as people head to the polls to cast their ballots.

It’s shaping up to be a tight race in the province. Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is seeking a third term as premier, while Liberal Leader Susan Holt is looking to make history as the first woman to lead the province.

Global News will have up-to-date coverage starting when polls close at 8 p.m. AT.

Join us on Global News for hourly television updates and an hour-long election special at 11 p.m. AT. Live coverages results and analysis can also be found online at globalnews.ca.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

See the graphic below for information on the popular vote.

You can keep an eye on the closest races below.

Wondering what’s going on in your particular riding? Check here. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices