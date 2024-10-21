New Brunswick election results: Live numbers from the 2024 vote

It’s voting day in the New Brunswick election as people head to the polls to cast their ballots.

It’s shaping up to be a tight race in the province. Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is seeking a third term as premier, while Liberal Leader Susan Holt is looking to make history as the first woman to lead the province.

Global News will have up-to-date coverage starting when polls close at 8 p.m. AT.

Join us on Global News for hourly television updates and an hour-long election special at 11 p.m. AT. Live coverages results and analysis can also be found online at globalnews.ca.

See the graphic below for information on the popular vote.

You can keep an eye on the closest races below.

Wondering what’s going on in your particular riding? Check here.