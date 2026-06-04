Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford government will officially take control of DVP, Gardiner in 2027

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 11:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario to take over responsibility for DVP, Gardiner in new deal with City of Toronto: Ford'
Ontario to take over responsibility for DVP, Gardiner in new deal with City of Toronto: Ford
RELATED: Ontario to take over responsibility for DVP, Gardiner in new deal with City of Toronto, Ford says – Nov 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government has confirmed Ontario will officially take control of the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway away from Toronto next year, completing an agreement that was first signed three years ago.

In 2023, the provincial and municipal governments signed a landmark deal to upload the costs of the two highways, as well as funding for homelessness, subways and light rail.

The agreement for Ontario to take over the costs of running the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway was contingent on the province running a series of tests and assessments.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford indicated that due diligence was almost complete and announced the upload would officially take place in the fall of 2027.

“Uploading the Gardiner Expressway and DVP is part of our plan to tackle bumper-to-bumper traffic impacting drivers from across Ontario and support municipal investments in public transit, homes and other vital infrastructure residents are relying on,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will never toll these highways, and we will never tear them down.”

Since the deal was signed, Ontario has given Toronto $431 million to cover the costs of fixing and maintaining the two roads.

The province said another $353 million would go to the city this year to keep running the corridors until the transfer is complete.

“By taking ownership of the Gardiner Expressway and DVP, we are keeping these vital highways toll-free for the long term and helping the more than 140,000 drivers who rely on the Gardiner every day get where they need to go safely and reliably,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said.

Chow and the president of the Toronto Region Board of Trade welcomed the official takeover as a boost for provincial coffers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices