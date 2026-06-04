Ford government will officially take control of DVP, Gardiner in 2027

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The Ford government has confirmed Ontario will officially take control of the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway away from Toronto next year, completing an agreement that was first signed three years ago.

In 2023, the provincial and municipal governments signed a landmark deal to upload the costs of the two highways, as well as funding for homelessness, subways and light rail.

The agreement for Ontario to take over the costs of running the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway was contingent on the province running a series of tests and assessments.

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On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford indicated that due diligence was almost complete and announced the upload would officially take place in the fall of 2027.

“Uploading the Gardiner Expressway and DVP is part of our plan to tackle bumper-to-bumper traffic impacting drivers from across Ontario and support municipal investments in public transit, homes and other vital infrastructure residents are relying on,” he said.

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“We will never toll these highways, and we will never tear them down.”

Since the deal was signed, Ontario has given Toronto $431 million to cover the costs of fixing and maintaining the two roads.

The province said another $353 million would go to the city this year to keep running the corridors until the transfer is complete.

“By taking ownership of the Gardiner Expressway and DVP, we are keeping these vital highways toll-free for the long term and helping the more than 140,000 drivers who rely on the Gardiner every day get where they need to go safely and reliably,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said.

Chow and the president of the Toronto Region Board of Trade welcomed the official takeover as a boost for provincial coffers.