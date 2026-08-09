1 dead after vehicle hits Saskatoon overpass, bursts into flames: police

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A section of Highway 16 in Saskatoon remains closed after a fatal collision in which a vehicle struck an overpass and caught fire.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department say they received a report of the collision at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive.

When they arrived, firefighters say they found a single vehicle at the overpass fully engulfed in fire.

Saskatoon police confirmed to Global News a 27-year-old Saskatoon man died in the incident.

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Fire crews immediately deployed a hose line to douse the flames on arrival. Other members also performed a search of the entire area to see if anyone else was involved.

As of 6:46 a.m. the fire had been completely extinguished, and the department said there were no further injuries to civilians or firefighters.

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Saskatoon police confirmed separately they were on scene for a serious single-vehicle collision and had put traffic restrictions in place in the west and eastbound lanes of the highway.

The Collision Analyst Unit is investigating the collision, which was turned over to police once the fire department put out the fire.

The City of Saskatoon said in a news release the northbound and southbound lanes of Boychuk Drive have not been impacted, but those planning to travel in the area must use the exit ramps to continue east and westbound on the highway. Detours are in place and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

The investigation is expected to take approximately eight hours, barring unforeseen circumstances or weather delays, the city said at 4:30 a.m.