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Crime

Motorcycle rider dead after collision with vehicle in Ontario town: OPP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 9, 2026 12:24 pm
1 min read
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash . View image in full screen
Lights on a parked police vehicle flash . AP Photo/Matt Rourke: The Associated Press
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A motorcycle rider is dead after a head-on collision between the bike and a vehicle near Torrance, Ont. in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene on Muskoka Road 169 near East Black Lake Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

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Paramedics and bystanders attempted lifesaving efforts, but police said a 52-year-old from Lake of Bays was pronounced dead. The driver of the passenger vehicle did not report any injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Sunday for a bail hearing.

Muskoka Road 169 was reopened after several hours of closure due to the on-scene investigation and clean-up efforts that followed the crash.

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Anyone who may have seen the crash or may have footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

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